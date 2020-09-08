Log in
Kasikornbank Public : KBank trimmed MLR, MOR and MRR to help all customers of the Bank

09/08/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

April 9, 2020

KBank trimmed MLR, MOR and MRR to help all customers of the Bank

Mr. Predee Daochai, KBank's President, said that KBank trimmed Minimum Loan Rate (MLR), Minimum Overdraft Rate (MOR) and Minimum Retail Rate (MRR) by 0.40% to 5.60%, 6.22% and 6.10% respectively, effective from April 10, 2020 onwards, to help all customers of the Bank. The details of the new lending rates are shown below.

Lending Rates

Previous (%)

New (%)

Change (%)

MLR

6.00

5.60

-0.40

MOR

6.62

6.22

-0.40

MRR

6.50

6.10

-0.40

Maximum Rate

MRR + 5.00 = 11.50

MRR + 5.00 = 11.10

-0.40

Penalty

15.00

15.00

-

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations Unit

Office of Corporate Secretary

Corporate Secretariat Division

KASIKORNBANK PCL

Tel. 0-2470-6900 to 1, 0-2470-2659 to 62

Fax 0-2470-2690

Email: IR@kasikornbank.com

DISCLAIMER: This document is intended to provide material information relating to investment or product in discussion and for reference during discussion, presentation or seminar only. It does not represent or constitute an advice, offer, contract, recommendation or solicitation and should not be relied on as such. In preparation of this document, KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ("KBank") has made several crucial assumptions and relied on the financial and other information made available from public sources, and thus KBank assumes no responsibility and makes no representations with respect to accuracy and/or completeness of the information described herein. Before making your own independent decision to invest or enter into transaction, the recipient of the information ("Recipient") shall review information relating to service or products of KBank including economic and market situation and other factors pertaining to the transaction as posted in KBank's website at URL www.kasikornbankgroup.com and in other websites including to review all other information, documents prepared by other institutions and consult financial, legal or tax advisors each time. The Recipient understands and acknowledges that the investment or execution of the transaction may be the transaction with low liquidity and that KBank shall assume no liability for any loss or damage incurred by the Recipient arising out of such investment or execution of the transaction.

The Recipient also acknowledges and understands that the information so provided by KBank does not represent the expected yield or consideration to be received by the Recipient arising out of the execution of the transaction. Further the Recipient should be aware that the transaction can be highly risky as the markets are unpredictable and there may be inadequate regulations and safeguards available to the Recipient.

KBank reserves the rights to amend either in whole or in part of information so provided herein at any time as it deems fit and the Recipient acknowledges and agrees with such amendment. Where there is any inquiry, the Recipient may seek further information from KBank or in case of making complaint, the Recipient can contact KBank at IR@kasikornbank.com or +(662) 470 6900 to 01, +(662) 470 2673 to 74

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kasikornbank pcl published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 21:19:07 UTC
