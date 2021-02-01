Log in
Kasikornbank    KBANK

KASIKORNBANK

(KBANK)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai central bank seen holding key rate at record low 0.50%

02/01/2021 | 03:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, preserving its limited policy ammunition as the economy deals with its latest wave of coronavirus infections, a Reuters poll showed.

However, the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, a stubbornly strong baht and low inflation could pressure policymakers to further support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, some analysts said.

Twelve economists surveyed expected the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) Monetary Policy Committee to hold its one-day repurchase rate steady at an all-time low of 0.50% at its first meeting of the year. Two predicted a 25 basis-point cut.

The key rate has been unchanged since the central bank cut rates three times between February-May 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis first hammered the economy.

Thailand had largely controlled the coronavirus by mid-2020 but a cluster linked to migrant workers in December has led to infections in most of its provinces. Economists worry the latest outbreak will deal another blow to consumption and its key tourism industry.

The BOT has said the policy rate is very low and liquidity is not a problem. It recently extended a debt restructuring period to help mitigate the pandemic's impact, while the government announced $7 billion in new stimulus to lift consumption.

"We have cancelled our call for a cut on the basis that the BOT is using targetted measures, such as personal loans and consumer credits," said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank.

He expects no policy change throughout 2021, unless there is a material unforeseen variable. "Expectations for herd immunity this year are still too high," he added.

Lattakit Lapudomkarn, economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, expected a quarter-point cut this week because of the latest outbreak which was "an unexpected shock".

"If the MPC does not cut rates this time, there won't be any other appropriate time to do it," he said, adding recent government stimulus would not help much.

(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Orathai Sriring


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 151 B 5 038 M 5 038 M
Net income 2020 22 302 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 301 B 10 070 M 10 058 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 20 681
Free-Float 86,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kattiya Indaravijaya Co-President, CEO & Executive Director
Predee Daochai Co-President & Executive Director
Patchara Samalapa Co-President & Executive Director
Pipit Aneaknithi Co-President & Executive Director
Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KASIKORNBANK12.39%10 070
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
