    KBANK   TH0016010009

KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KBANK)
Announcement of Basel III - Pillar 3 Disclosures for the period ended 30 June 2021

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Kasikornbank pcl published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 162 B 4 886 M 4 886 M
Net income 2021 35 689 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 327 B 9 848 M 9 857 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 20 681
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 138,00 THB
Average target price 158,86 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kattiya Indaravijaya Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patchara Samalapa Co-President & Executive Director
Pipit Aneaknithi Co-President & Executive Director
Krit Jitjang Co-President & Executive Director
Pipatpong Poshyanonda Co-President & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED22.12%9 848
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.08%495 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%393 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 972
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.37%214 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.18%200 046