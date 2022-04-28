Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Kasikornbank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBANK   TH0016010009

KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
153.50 THB   +1.32%
04/28KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC : Announcement of Basel III - Pillar 3 Disclosures for the period ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/28SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : KBAN01C2209A to be traded on April 29, 2022
PU
04/28SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : KBAN08P2209A to be traded on April 29, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kasikornbank Public : Announcement of Basel III - Pillar 3 Disclosures for the period ended 31 December 2021

04/28/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 07:44:27
Headline
Announcement of Basel III - Pillar 3 Disclosures for the period ended 31 December 2021
Symbol
KBANK
Source
KBANK
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Kasikornbank pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 173 B 5 028 M 5 028 M
Net income 2022 41 791 M 1 213 M 1 213 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 364 B 10 553 M 10 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 20 681
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 153,50 THB
Average target price 179,64 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kattiya Indaravijaya Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patchara Samalapa Co-President & Executive Director
Pipit Aneaknithi Co-President & Executive Director
Krit Jitjang Co-President & Executive Director
Pipatpong Poshyanonda Co-President & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.10%10 439
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%168 954