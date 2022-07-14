Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Kasikornbank Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    KBANK   TH0016010009

KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
146.50 THB   +0.34%
07:14aKASIKORNBANK PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/12KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/11KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
Kasikornbank Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Kasikornbank pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 173 B 4 789 M 4 789 M
Net income 2022 42 380 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 347 B 9 602 M 9 602 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 681
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 146,50 THB
Average target price 180,15 THB
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kattiya Indaravijaya Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patchara Samalapa Co-President & Executive Director
Pipit Aneaknithi Co-President & Executive Director
Krit Jitjang Co-President & Executive Director
Pipatpong Poshyanonda Co-President & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.17%9 602
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.66%328 685
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.51%248 474
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%223 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.30%163 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.47%148 089