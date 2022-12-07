Advanced search
KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC.

(KSPN)
04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
0.7400 USD   -4.02%
Kaspien Holdings Inc. Set to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

12/07/2022 | 04:31pm EST
SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, will issue a press release including its financial results and business outlook as well as additional corporate updates. The Company also plans to file its quarterly Form 10-Q on the same day. The release and filing will be made available via the Investor Relations section of Kaspien's website.               

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ:KSPN) is a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

Company Contact
Ed Sapienza
Chief Financial Officer
(509) 202-4261
esapienza@kaspien.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-holdings-inc-set-to-release-fiscal-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-tuesday-december-13-2022-301697522.html

SOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
