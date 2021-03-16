Kaspien : Adds Day Parting to Amazon Advertising Software

We are proud to announce that Day Parting is now available in our Amazon campaign management software, AdManager. Day Parting enables Amazon advertisers to schedule pay-per-click (PPC)ads to run only duringthe days and times that deliver the best results. The Day Parting feature also displays performance results for multiple key metrics broken out by day and time, helping guide users' strategy.

AdManageris one of the only Amazon ad management applications available to offer Day Parting.Amazon's native advertising console lacks the ability to segment performance metrics and schedule ads bytime.

Through Day Parting, advertisers can grow sales while minimizing ACOS, maximizing their Amazon marketing profitability. By displaying multiple metrics by day and time, usershave the information they need to support various goals. For example, if focused on growing brand awareness, users can set ads to run during times when impressions are highest. If focused on reducing costs, users can runads during the time that ACOS is lowest. Whatever your goals, Day Parting provides the data insights needed to achieve them.

Day Parting is just the latest of ongoingenhancementsto AdManager. As a tech-enabled marketplace optimization platform, Kaspien is a firm believer in continual iterations. The Amazon marketplace continues to evolve, and sellers' tools must evolve with it to meet new challenges and seize new opportunities.

In 2020, Kaspien used AdManagerto drive extraordinary results for our brand partners.

55% avg. increase in ad sales YOY

39% avg. increase in ad orders YOY

41% avg. decrease in ACOS YOY

8% avg. ACOS on over $90M ad revenue

AdManageris available as a self-service softwareor as part of our Amazon advertising managed service. AdManageris provided complementary to our Retail and Agency partners' ad campaigns.

Why Use Day Parting for Amazon PPC?

One of the first questions we hear asked about Day Parting is, 'Why would I turn off ads? Even if the people click the ad donot convert after clicking, the click still indicates interest.Maybe they'll come back another day to purchase. Furthermore, the failure to convert may be attributed to poor targeting rather than time of day.'

We understand that viewpoint. There's logic to it. But we created and strategically use Day Parting because empirical evidence - not hypotheticals - proves that Day Parting makes Amazon ads more effective.To briefly elaborate, here are three data-backed reasons to use Day Parting:

#1 - The data shows that clicks late at nightor early in the morning produce fewer sales at a higher ACOS than clicks during business hours or in the early evening.

#2 - Second, more clicks without a purchase can ultimately reduce campaign relevancy and decrease performance over time.

#3 - Lastly, if a brand is having trouble keeping campaigns active all day due to budget constraints, it's much more beneficial to run ads during times when shoppers are more likely to convert to maximize their ad dollars.

Each brand should assess the impact of Day Parting for themselves. Some may find they prefer to run ads without it. But based on what we've seen for our partners' ad campaigns, we expect that most brandswill enjoy better results when using Day Parting.

How

AdManager

Enhances Amazon Advertising Performance

In addition to Day Parting, AdManageroffers many other competitive features for Amazon advertising.

Dynamic Bid Optimizations

Unlock the transformative power of tiered bid optimizations. Create custom bid management rules that can bid up or down daily at the keyword level based on any combination of performance metrics.

Search Term Optimization

AdManagerautomatically identifies and adds high-converting search terms as keywords to your campaign to ensure continued relevancy and sales. It also automatically identifies and negates poor-performing terms to minimize wasted ad spend.

Profitability Enhancing Budget Optimization

Make sure your most profitable campaigns are always running. AdManagerlets you set custom rules that automatically increase daily budget for high-performing campaigns if they run low, so your most profitable campaigns never turn off.

Out of Budget Table

AdManageralso includes an Out-of-Budget table, which shows you when campaigns ranout of budget, how often they run out of budget, and the ideal budget for each campaign.

Campaign-Agnostic Keyword Management

Save time and streamline campaign management using the centralized keywords table, which enables users to manage keywords across their entire portfolio in one place.

Automated '4 Campaign Build' Creation

Maximize data insights and improve performance using our proven '4 Campaign Build' architecture. When creating a new campaign, you can select our '4 Campaign Build' to automatically create three manual campaigns (one per match type) and one automatic campaign.

Try

AdManager

for Free for 30 Days

Try AdManager's self-service optionthrough a free 30-day trial, no strings attached. If you'd prefer to have Kaspien's marketing experts manage your Amazon advertising, reach out to us here.