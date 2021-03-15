Kaspien : Key Changes to Amazon that will Shape 2021 Brand Strategy

Amazon is never idle, but after a global pandemic, the ecommerce leviathan is experiencing one of its most intense growth phases yet.

Snapshot: The State of Amazon

38% Growth

in annual net sales

66% Growth

in annual advertising revenue

1.3 M

sellers joined Amazon in 2020

with Amazon marketplaces

$3 B illion

invested in Amazon brand acquirers as of March 2021

'S-Team' Changes

Jeff Bezos, Jeff Wilke, and Jeff Blackburn exit their roles

Key Updates from 2020

Amazon

Sales Soar

Ecommerce sales reached between 14%and 21% penetration of all retail sales in 2020.US ecommerce sales grew to nearly $800 billionin 2020, accelerating ecommerce growth by over 2 years.

Amazonwas a major winner in this ecommerce growth, reporting annual net sales of $386.1 billionin 2020. Amazon's annual net sales grew 38% year-on-year, a massive figure for a company of Amazon's size.

As the ecommerce titan grows, having a brand presence on Amazon is becoming less of an option and more of a necessity for brands who want to remain competitive.

Amazon's

Competitors

Ride

the

2020 Wave

Amazon's fulfillment issuesin late spring and early summer allowed competitors to secure a stronger foothold in the space,which doesn't seem to be slowing down. Walmart, Target, Shopify, and more posted double-digit and triple-digit growth in 2020. Amazon still dwarfs all ofits domestic ecommerce competitors, but 2021 may present the greatest challenge to its dominance seen in the last decade.

In asurvey, Kaspienfound that 43% of respondents ranked Target.com as the online marketplace that they are most interested in expanding to within the next 1-2 years, followed by Walmart at 41%.

Amazon's Share of Ecommerce Shrinks

?

Competitors' success may have eroded Amazon's market share in US ecommerce. According to Digital Commerce 360, Amazon's market share diminished from 44% in 2019 to 31% in 2020. However, eMarketerreports contradicting numbers, estimating Amazon's market share grew from 37% in 2019 to 39% in 2020.

Whatever the reality, Amazon's subscription serviceretains a comfortable lead ahead of competitors' subscription services. A January surveybyPYMNTS shows that 64% of respondents have Prime memberships, while only 21% have Walmart+memberships.

Amazon isirrefutably the dominant marketplacein the US,butthe reduction in market share indicates that other online marketplaces are gaining steam. Brands would be wise to plan for an omnichannel approach to ecommerce for the coming years.

Antitrust Scrutiny

Even before the global pandemic, Amazon was facing increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies. On March 2, 2020, the SHOP SAFE Actwas introduced to Congress and referred to the US House Committee on the Judiciary. The act would hold Amazon and other online marketplaces accountable for counterfeits sold on their platforms.

Jeff Bezos also testifiedbefore Congress in July of 2020, and Amazon submitted written answersto follow-up questions in September. In October, the committee published a 450-page reportwith their findings from a 16-month antitrust investigation recommending antitrust actions be taken. 2021 may see some of those actions introduced to Congress.

Jeff Bezos Passes the Reins

In addition to potential legislation, the year will also witness several major changes in Amazon leadership. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos statedthat he will step down from his role to become the Executive Chair in Q3 2021. He will be replaced by Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Jassy has been with Amazon since 1997.

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer,also announcedhe would retire in Q1 2021. Wilke wasreplaced by Dave Clark, who has a background in operations. A third Jeff on Amazon's senior leadership team announced his departure in February 2021. Jeff Blackburn, who served at Amazon for over 20 years, is leaving the company.

As reported by Geekwire, Blackburn's and Wilke's departureswill enable new CEO Andy Jassy to reshape more of the Amazon leadership team.

Third-Party

Seller

Services Grow

These changes in senior leadershipsuggest thatAmazon will shift its focus to expanding and improving its platform instead of growing its direct retail relationships with brands. Expanding its platform would increase its value proposition for third-party sellers and advertisers operating on its marketplace, which generated $300 billion of Amazon's $490 billion GMVin 2020, according to Marketplace Pulse.

If this is the case, all but the largest brands will be expected to sell on Amazon as their own seller orthrough third-party sellers. This shift has been trending for some time, with third-party seller services growing 57% year-on-yearin 2020.

Amazon also acquireda Shopify competitor called Selz in January 2021. Like Shopify, Selz serves as a central hub through which sellers can manage multiple ecommerce sales channels. Amazon's acquisition of Selz, especially after Shopify's stellar performance in 2020, demonstrates Amazon's continued investment in enabling brands to represent themselves on the marketplace.

Amazon

Expands

Advertising

Services

Amazon's advertising revenue has been one of its fastest growing segments for the last several years. In just Q4 2020, ad revenue grew 64% year-on-year, reaching $7.95 billion! Amazon also continually expands its advertising capabilities, releasing new features and ad types to Seller Central in recent years.

Brand Acquirers

Raise $3 Billion

Over $1 billion wereinvested in companies focused on buying and growing brands on Amazon in 2020.By March 2021, total funding in this space was over $3 billion. Thrasio, Perch, and Heyday practicallybecamehousehold names in the ecommerce industry. According to TaliesenHollywood, founder of Hahnbeck, told Digital Commerce 360that brand acquirers typically pay 2.5 to 4.5 times a brand's EBITDA.

Consolidation is a natural part of business lifecycle in emerging industries, and it seems Amazon has finally reached that stage. The impact of brand acquirers is yet to be seen. How many will be able to successfully grow brands? Will their immense funding translate into brands becoming share leaders?How many will flounder?

International Marketplaces

Amazon's international net salesgrew to $104 billion in 2020, up from $75 billion in 2019. Amazon currently has 19active marketplaces, having launched Amazon Netherlandsand Amazon Swedenin 2020and Amazon Poland in 2021. Latin America also drew much attention, growing ecommerce sales by 37%in 2020. However, the biggest winner in the region has beenthe online marketplace MercadoLibre, according to Euromonitor.

Amazon advertising also saw strong growth in international marketplaces. In 2020, Kaspiendrove strong year-on-year growth in advertising sales in multiple marketplaces, including:

US: 55% increase YOY

CA: 201% increase YOY

UK: 1,434% increase YOY

Winning Categories

Certain product categories saw particularly strong sales growth in 2020 as the global pandemic influenced buying decisions. Online grocery sales soared, with eMarketerreporting 2020 sales reached $89.22 billion, an increase of $30.86 billion.

Kaspienalsosawother categories benefit from the wild year. In particular,PetSupplies, Sports & Outdoors, and Toys & Games each grew substantially. All ofthese categories involve entertainment and recreation, suggesting shoppers looked for respite from an exhausting year.

