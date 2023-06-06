Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  Kaspiy Neft' AO
  News
  Summary
Kaspiy Neft' AO : Auditor's report on Caspi neft 2022 consolidated financial statements released

06/06/2023 | 12:50am EDT
Auditor's report on Caspi neft 2022 consolidated financial statements released
06.06.23 09:46
/KASE, June 6, 2023/ - Caspi neft JSC (Atyrau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the company's consolidated financial statements for 2022. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2022 (in th. tenge, if not otherwise specified): ----------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Indicator 31.12.22 31.12.21 ----------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Equity 16,073,297 109,135,447 Total assets 75,083,310 168,678,568 Total liabilities 59,010,013 59,543,121 Sales volume 197,123,433 163,261,264 Gross profit 146,279,236 127,924,934 Net income (net loss) 49,048,210 49,554,447 Book value of ordinary share, tenge 143,448 1,081,151 ROA, % 65.33 29.38 ROE, % 305.15 45.41 ROS, % 24.88 30.35 ----------------------------------------------------------- The company's financial statements for 2022 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. According to the auditor's opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly in all material aspects the consolidated financial position of Caspi neft JSC and its subsidiary as of December 31, 2022, as well as their consolidated financial results and consolidated cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date, in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KSNF/ksnff6_2022_cons_rus.PDF [2023-06-06]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kaspiy Neft' AO published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 04:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
