Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kaspiy Neft' AO published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 06:34:06 UTC.
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|- KZT
|-
|2022
|Caspi Neft Appoints S. Tyran as CEO
|CI
|2021
|Joint Resources Joint Stock Company acquired Caspi Neft Joint-Stock Company.
|CI
Attachments
Disclaimer
Kaspiy Neft' AO published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 06:34:06 UTC.
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|0
|-16.58%
|62.05B
|-7.49%
|31.57B
|-6.31%
|29.99B
|+20.75%
|10.48B
|+13.53%
|8.13B
|-14.79%
|6.83B
|+48.42%
|5.94B
|+4.83%
|5.83B
|+29.15%
|4.91B