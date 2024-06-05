05.06.24 10:54

/KASE, June 5, 2024/ - Caspi neft JSC (Atyrau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the company's consolidated financial statements for 2023. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2023 (in th. tenge, if not otherwise specified): ----------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Indicator 31.12.23 31.12.22 ----------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Equity 48,076,201 16,073,297 Total assets 84,551,711 75,083,310 Total liabilities 36,475,510 59,010,013 Sales volume 186,389,894 197,123,433 Gross profit 129,336,045 146,279,236 Net income (net loss) 43,724,635 49,048,210 Book value of ordinary share, tenge 464,633 143,448 ROA, % 51.71 65.33 ROE, % 90.95 305.15 ROS, % 23.46 24.88 ----------------------------------------------------------- The company's financial statements for 2023 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. According to the auditor's opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly in all material aspects the consolidated financial position of Caspi neft JSC and its subsidiary as of December 31, 2023, as well as their consolidated financial results and consolidated cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date, in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KSNF/ksnff6_2023_cons_rus.pdf [2024-06-05]