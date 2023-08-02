Caspi neft intends to pay dividends on common shares KZ1C00000694 (KSNF) for 2022 and first half of 2023
02.08.23 14:36
/KASE, August 2, 2023/ - Caspi neft JSC (Atyrau), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE of its intention to pay on August 1, 2023 the dividends on common shares KZ1C00000694 (KASE main market, category "standard", KSNF) to the sole shareholder of the company for 2022 and the first half of 2023 for a total amount of KZT11,000,000,000. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KSNF/ksnf_dividendsf_010823_545.pdf [2023-08-02]
