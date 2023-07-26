Extract from Caspi neft's shareholder registers as of July 1, 2023 provided
26.07.23 14:50
/KASE, July 26, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Caspi neft as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 100,000 units - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - the sole Company'S shareholder and the only person holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company is "Joint Resources" JSC. [2023-07-26]
Kaspiy Neft' AO published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 09:01:08 UTC.