Kaspiy Neft' AO, also Caspiy neft JSC, is a Kazakhstan-based company engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the Ayrankol deposit, Kazakhstan. The oil is extracted from the Cretaceous and Jurassic horizons of the Western and Eastern arches. The oil of the Lower Cretaceous productive horizons belongs to the heavy and highly resinous, as well as high-viscosity, methane and naphthenic. The oil of the Jurassic horizons belongs to the light, low-viscosity with average content of dissolved gas in it. It offers crude oil and gas condensate, crude petroleum asphalt base, oil sands and slates, oil-bearing (bituminous) slates.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment