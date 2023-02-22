Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    KTHN   US4858351020

KATAHDIN BANKSHARES CORP.

(KTHN)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:04:45 2023-02-22 pm EST
21.75 USD   -0.46%
04:06pKatahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Dividend
PR
02/02Katahdin Bankshares : Welcomes Ben Carlisle and Julie Libby as New Directors
PU
01/30Katahdin Bankshares : Scott Rossignol named Assistant Vice President, System Administrator
PU
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Dividend

02/22/2023 | 04:06pm EST
HOULTON, Maine, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.152 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

In making the announcement, Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President & CEO, stated that it represented a 10.1% increase over last year's first quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and $983.5 million in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katahdin-bankshares-corp-announces-dividend-301753569.html

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
