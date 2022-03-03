Katahdin Bankshares :  Trust Donates $50,000 Towards BigRock Chairlift Campaign

Front (L-R): Melissa Dahlgren , AVP, Mars Hill Branch Manager; Craig Staples , VP, Commercial Services Officer ; Matt Nightingale , EVP, Treasurer/CFO ; Travis Kearney , BigRock General Manager ; Mike Chasse , BigRock Board Member . Back (L-R): Darrell McCrum , BigRock President ; Dave Cambridge , SVP, Commercial Services Officer ; and Gene Cronin , BigRock Board Member.

Katahdin Trust Donates $50,000 Towards BigRock Chairlift Campaign

Mars Hill, Maine (March 3, 2022) - Katahdin Trust recently made a significant donation towards the BigRock Mountain Chairlift Capital Campaign. The Bigrock Capital Campaign goal is to raise $2.9 million to upgrade their existing double chairlift with a new Doppelmayr quad chairlift. The Bank's contribution of $50,000 will help BigRock get closer towards achieving this goal.

"BigRock Mountain serves a critical role in our northern Maine economy during the winter months," said Matt Nightingale, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and CFO at Katahdin Trust. "When we saw the desire of their Board to upgrade their existing lift, we immediately decided to

make a donation that will not only benefit BigRock, but the local residents as well."

"We've made significant progress towards our goal and have already raised over 1.2 million," said Travis Kearney, BigRock General Manager. "Katahdin Trust has partnered with us on several projects over the years," he continued. "The contributions they've made to us in the past, and now this new commitment towards our Chairlift Campaign makes us proud that we both operate in the Town of Mars Hill."

The Mountain's first full season of operation was the 1961-62 season. The existing lift is over 50 years old; the new quad chair lift will allow BigRock to double the number of skiers they can service and guarantee skiing for the next generations.

If you would like to make a contribution today, please reach out to traviskearney@skibigrock.me or visit: bigrockmaine.com/information/capital-campaign/.

About Katahdin Trust

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $940 million in assets. Katahdin Trust offers financial services to individuals and businesses from

16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2021, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth year in a row and recognized the past two years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.comand follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About BigRock Mountain

For over 60 years, BigRock Mountain has been the focal point of downhill skiing for Aroostook County and New Brunswick residents. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, managed by a local Board of Directors, BigRock would not be open if not for the support and generosity of the public and local businesses. We're committed to making skiing an outdoor activity for the whole family to enjoy.