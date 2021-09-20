Katahdin Bankshares : Trust Supports Penquis' - We've Got Your Back Campaign

"Katahdin is pleased to partner with Penquis and be part of this very important program once again," shared Sam Clockedile, Katahdin Trust Assistant Vice President, Marketing Officer. "Returning to school can be very difficult for our youth and their families. By providing students in the greater Bangor community with a backpack and necessary school supplies, we are helping to prepare them with what they need to learn and setting them up for a successful school year."

"Every child should have the tools they need to start off a new school year," explains Renae Muscatell, Penquis Community Relations Manager. "Having a new backpack puts a smile on a child's face, and brings joy and excitement for the new school year and that is something that was really needed, especially this year. This program helps so many children and families throughout our community. We are very thankful for this generous donation that helped children feel more confident and ready to learn."