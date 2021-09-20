Katahdin Bankshares : Trust Supports Penquis' - We've Got Your Back Campaign
BANGOR, Maine (September 20, 2021) - Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce a $2,500 donation to Penquis' "We've Got Your Back" campaign. The funds were used to purchase backpacks and school supplies for children from families facing financial challenges.
"Katahdin is pleased to partner with Penquis and be part of this very important program once again," shared Sam Clockedile, Katahdin Trust Assistant Vice President, Marketing Officer. "Returning to school can be very difficult for our youth and their families. By providing students in the greater Bangor community with a backpack and necessary school supplies, we are helping to prepare them with what they need to learn and setting them up for a successful school year."
"Every child should have the tools they need to start off a new school year," explains Renae Muscatell, Penquis Community Relations Manager. "Having a new backpack puts a smile on a child's face, and brings joy and excitement for the new school year and that is something that was really needed, especially this year. This program helps so many children and families throughout our community. We are very thankful for this generous donation that helped children feel more confident and ready to learn."
Penquis' Community Relations Manager, Renae Muscatell (pictured left) and Sam Clockedile, (pictured right) AVP, Marketing Officer, Katahdin Trust, each hold backpacks that were purchased as part of Penquis' "We've Got Your Back" campaign.
Katahdin Trust is proud to support this campaign and happy to report that Penquis has distributed 1,200 backpacks filled with basic school supplies to children in need for the new school year. For more information about the "We've Got Your Back" campaign or other children's programs provided by Penquis, please contact them by email at info@penquis.org or by phone at 1-800-215-4942.
About Katahdin Trust
Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $947 million in assets that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2021, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth year in a row and recognized the past two years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin
Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
