    KTHN   US4858351020

KATAHDIN BANKSHARES CORP.

(KTHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 09/17 10:38:08 am
23.3 USD   -0.85%
Katahdin Bankshares : Trust Supports Penquis' - We've Got Your Back Campaign

09/20/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Katahdin Trust Supports Penquis' - We've Got Your Back Campaign

BANGOR, Maine (September 20, 2021) - Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce a $2,500 donation to Penquis' "We've Got Your Back" campaign. The funds were used to purchase backpacks and school supplies for children from families facing financial challenges.

"Katahdin is pleased to partner with Penquis and be part of this very important program once again," shared Sam Clockedile, Katahdin Trust Assistant Vice President, Marketing Officer. "Returning to school can be very difficult for our youth and their families. By providing students in the greater Bangor community with a backpack and necessary school supplies, we are helping to prepare them with what they need to learn and setting them up for a successful school year."

"Every child should have the tools they need to start off a new school year," explains Renae Muscatell, Penquis Community Relations Manager. "Having a new backpack puts a smile on a child's face, and brings joy and excitement for the new school year and that is something that was really needed, especially this year. This program helps so many children and families throughout our community. We are very thankful for this generous donation that helped children feel more confident and ready to learn."

Penquis' Community Relations Manager, Renae Muscatell (pictured left) and Sam Clockedile, (pictured right) AVP, Marketing Officer, Katahdin Trust, each hold backpacks that were purchased as part of Penquis' "We've Got Your Back" campaign.

Katahdin Trust is proud to support this campaign and happy to report that Penquis has distributed 1,200 backpacks filled with basic school supplies to children in need for the new school year. For more information about the "We've Got Your Back" campaign or other children's programs provided by Penquis, please contact them by email at info@penquis.org or by phone at 1-800-215-4942.

About Katahdin Trust

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $947 million in assets that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2021, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth year in a row and recognized the past two years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin

Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #

Disclaimer

Katahdin Bankshares Corporation published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33,3 M - -
Net income 2020 9,52 M - -
Net cash 2020 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 76,5 M 76,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jon J. Prescott President, CEO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Matthew M. Nightingale Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Steven L. Richardson Chairman
Richard J. York Vice Chairman
Peter F. Briggs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KATAHDIN BANKSHARES CORP.26.01%76
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%471 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.62%340 804
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%195 978
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.98%190 825
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%163 509