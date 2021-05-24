Katahdin Bankshares : Angela Butler and Krista Putnam Named Executive Vice Presidents

Angela has more than 25 years of banking experience and began her career with Katahdin Trust in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Commercial Services Officer. In 2019, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, Retail and Business Banking and became a member of the Senior Management Team.
Angela is very active in the greater Bangor community and serves on the Board for several area non-profitsincluding BanAir Corporation, Bangor Children's Home, CEI, and Community Health and Counseling. She is a graduate of Colby College and resides in Bangor. She has three children: Mary, Katie, and Tommy.
In Krista's new role as EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, she will continue to oversee all areas of marketing and advertising including communications, brand strategy, contributions, and public
Marketing Officer.
and Krista Putnam, EVP, Chief
"Angela has been important to our growth in the Bangor market since joining us just over 5 years ago. " said Prescott. "Her wealth of knowlege in business development and
commercial banking paired with her incredible work ethic makes her worthy of this promotion."
(L to R) Angela Butler, EVP, Retail and Business Banking
In Angela's new role as EVP, Retail and Business Banking, she'll continue to be responsible for the oversight of the retail division of Katahdin Trust, including the Bank's entire 16- branch network, retail lending, business development, cash management, and Katahdin Financial Services (a service of Cetera Investment Services LLC, a registered broker-dealerand unaffiliated with Katahdin Trust Company). She will continue to serve on the Bank's Senior Management Team.
Angela Butler and Krista Putnam Named Executive Vice Presidents
HOULTON, Maine (May 24, 2021) - Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of Angela T. Butler to Executive Vice President, Retail and Business Banking, and Krista K. Putnam to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.
"I have the privilege of working closely with Angela and Krista on a daily basis and admire the passion they have towards our customers, our employees, and Katahdin Trust," said Jon J. Prescott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "They each play an intergral role in every decision we make as an organization."
relations efforts. She'll also continue serving in her role on the Bank's Senior Management Team.
Since joining the Bank in 2003 as a Marketing Assistant, Krista's roles and responsibilities have increased during her time with Katahdin Trust. In 2008, she was promoted to Marketing Officer, in 2012 to Assistant Vice President of Marketing, and in 2015 to Vice President of Marketing.
Her most recent promotion came in 2018 when she joined the Senior Management Team as Senior Vice President, Marketing, a role she held until this most recent promotion.
"Krista has been with the Bank for more than 18 years and her marketing expertise has been instrumental in the expansion of our Bank during her tenure," said Prescott. "Krista's drive for excellence really aligns well with our goal of exceeding customers' expectations."
Krista is a graduate of Husson University and earned her Bank Marketing Diploma and General Banking Diploma from the Northern New England Center for Financial Training. She is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association's School of Bank Marketing & Management, Northern New England School of Banking, the Young Professionals Institute (YPI), and holds a Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) designation. Krista is a member of the Maine Bankers Association Marketing Committee and participates in various community events and activities throughout the bank's market area.
About Katahdin Trust
Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $941 million in assets that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.comand follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
About Katahdin Financial Services
Katahdin Financial Services is a service of Cetera Investment Services LLC, a registered broker- dealer, and is unaffiliated with Katahdin Trust Company. Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera is not affiliated with the financial institution where investment services are offered. Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction- based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.
Investments 1) Are not FDIC/NCUSIF insured 2) May lose value 3) Are not financial institution guaranteed 4) Are not a deposit 5) Are not insured by any federal government
agency. Cetera registered offices: 12 North St., Presque Isle, ME 04769 and 65 North St., Houlton, ME 04730.
