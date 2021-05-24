Katahdin Bankshares : Angela Butler and Krista Putnam Named Executive Vice Presidents

Angela has more than 25 years of banking experience and began her career with Katahdin Trust in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Commercial Services Officer. In 2019, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, Retail and Business Banking and became a member of the Senior Management Team.

Angela is very active in the greater Bangor community and serves on the Board for several area non-profits including BanAir Corporation, Bangor Children's Home, CEI, and Community Health and Counseling. She is a graduate of Colby College and resides in Bangor. She has three children: Mary, Katie, and Tommy.

In Krista's new role as EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, she will continue to oversee all areas of marketing and advertising including communications, brand strategy, contributions, and public

Marketing Officer.

and Krista Putnam, EVP, Chief

"Angela has been important to our growth in the Bangor market since joining us just over 5 years ago. " said Prescott. "Her wealth of knowlege in business development and

commercial banking paired with her incredible work ethic makes her worthy of this promotion."

(L to R) Angela Butler, EVP, Retail and Business Banking

In Angela's new role as EVP, Retail and Business Banking, she'll continue to be responsible for the oversight of the retail division of Katahdin Trust, including the Bank's entire 16- branch network, retail lending, business development, cash management, and Katahdin Financial Services (a service of Cetera Investment Services LLC, a registered broker-dealer and unaffiliated with Katahdin Trust Company). She will continue to serve on the Bank's Senior Management Team.

Angela Butler and Krista Putnam Named Executive Vice Presidents

HOULTON, Maine (May 24, 2021) - Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of Angela T. Butler to Executive Vice President, Retail and Business Banking, and Krista K. Putnam to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.