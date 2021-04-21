Log in
Katahdin Bankshares :  Reports First Quarter Results

04/21/2021 | 10:38am EDT
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

HOULTON, Maine (April 20, 2021) - Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced first-quarter earnings of $2.37 million, or $0.72 per common share.

Total Assets reached $941.4 million on March 31, 2021. This was an increase of $4.4 million over year-end and $37.7 million over the first quarter of 2020.

"The first quarter of 2021 has begun positively," said Jon J. Prescott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased to assist customers during the first quarter of 2021 to access $21.2 million of second round [Paycheck Protection Program] PPP loans."

Prescott added that 2021 marks our 103rd year as a local community bank helping our friends and neighbors reach their financial goals.

For more information and to view a copy of our most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $941 million in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #

Disclaimer

Katahdin Bankshares Corporation published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33,3 M - -
Net income 2020 9,52 M - -
Net cash 2020 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 69,1 M 69,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart KATAHDIN BANKSHARES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jon J. Prescott President, CEO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Matthew M. Nightingale Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Steven L. Richardson Chairman
Richard J. York Vice Chairman
Peter F. Briggs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KATAHDIN BANKSHARES CORP.13.57%69
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.64%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%285 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.29%202 047
