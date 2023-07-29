







Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 27, 2023

KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.

5204 Tennyson Parkway, Suite 500

Plano, TX 75024 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)





Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.





The information set forth in Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference herein.





Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.





On July 27, 2023, Katapult Holdings, Inc. (the " Company ") filed a Certificate of Amendment (the " Certificate of Amendment ") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to amend the Company's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect, effective as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2023, a 1-for-twenty-five reverse stock split (the " Reverse Stock Split ") of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (" Common Stock "). At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every twenty-five shares of the Common Stock either issued and outstanding or held as treasury stock were automatically reclassified into one new share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held virtually on June 6, 2023 (the " Special Meeting "), and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board of Directors ") on July 11, 2023. The Common Stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on a reverse split-adjusted basis on July 28, 2023 under the existing trading symbol "KPLT."





The primary goals of the reverse stock split are to increase the per share market price of the Company's Common Stock to meet the minimum per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market as well as to improve the perception of the Company's Common Stock as an investment security and make the Company's Common Stock more attractive to a broader range of institutional investors that may have minimum share price targets for new investments. However, there can be no assurance that the foregoing goals will be realized or maintained.





The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 485859 201. The par value per share of the Common Stock will remain unchanged at $0.0001. The Company's publicly traded warrants will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "KPLTW" and the CUSIP number for the warrants will remain unchanged.





In addition, as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of Common Stock underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards, the number of shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and certain existing agreements, as well as the exercise, grant and acquisition prices of such equity awards and warrants, as applicable.





No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will be entitled to receive one full share of post-Reverse Stock Split Common Stock, in lieu of receiving such fractional shares.





The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.





Date: July 27, 2023 /s/ Orlando Zayas Name: Orlando Zayas Title: Chief Executive Officer





kplt-20230727