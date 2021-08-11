Log in
    KPLT   US4858591021

KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.

(KPLT)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Katapult Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

08/11/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Katapult announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on August 10, 2021. The Company disclosed that adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA crashed down 70.4% and 64.8% respectively as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Katapult also pulled its guidance for the rest of the year just weeks after providing guidance to the market. Based on this news, shares of Katapult dropped steeply over the next several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 475 M - -
Net income 2021 44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Katapult Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,26 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
