    KPLT   US4858591021

KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.

(KPLT)
KPLT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Katapult Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

09/10/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Katapult securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kplt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult’s assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers’ future buying behavior; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kplt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Katapult you have until October 26, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 313 M - -
Net income 2021 1,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 610 M 610 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,8%
