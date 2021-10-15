Katapult : KPLT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Katapult Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Log in
10/15/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT)

Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

Investors suffering losses on their Katapult investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) that despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kplt-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-katapult-holdings-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301400748.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


© PRNewswire 2021
