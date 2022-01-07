Katapult announces its partnership with Rave Digital

By Katapulton Jan 7, 2022 6:00:00 AM

We are excited to share that we have partnered with Rave Digital. This partnershiphelps us continue to provide retailers point-of-sale solutions that integrate with their eCommerce platform and offers eCommerce application, content management systems, customer relationship manager, creative services, digital marketing services, and mobile application development. Rave Digital provides low code and no code platform design and development. Katapult's lease-purchase solution provides consumers with no or developing credit a way to access durable goods from retailers they trust.

"We are excited about partnering up with Katapult, their lease-to-own finance model opens financial doors for many customers. The Payment flexibility it offers at checkout has the power to boost Merchant sales, across all channels. It's truly a win-win scenario!," said Nicole Teriaca Director of Digital Strategy at Rave Digital + Aheadworks

Katapult engages with eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to increase growth and customer loyalty. Merchant partners that have implemented lease-purchase POS payment solutions have seen that they are now able to reach and convert new shoppers, increase transaction amounts, gain strong customer loyalty, and lower default risk.

"It is an honor to partner with an agency like Rave Digital to be able to offer end-to-end IT solutions to retailers while providing the opportunity to access an underserved customer segment that Katapult captures," said Kali Keesee, Director of Partnerships at Katapult.



Katapult offers its lease-purchase solution that integrates seamlessly with online platforms to retailers across several durable goods industries. Funding is quick, so retailers spend energy attracting new customers and growing, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience.



Want to learn more? Click here