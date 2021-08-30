Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/30/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. (“Katapult” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 26, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Katapult suffered from declining e-commerce sales and lower consumer spending. Although the Company touted its value proposition to both consumers and merchants, it had no visibility into the future buying behavior of consumers. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Katapult, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 313 M - -
Net income 2021 1,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,62 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Orlando Zayas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karissa Cupito Chief Financial Officer
Brian A. Hirsch Chairman
Derek Medlin Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Christopher Andrew Masto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KATAPULT HOLDINGS, INC.-71.04%350
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)37.17%72 466
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.18%27 889
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)14.73%15 550
HAL TRUST30.40%15 352
LIFCO AB (PUBL)61.09%13 310