    KTEK   DE000A2TSQH7

KATEK SE

(KTEK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:11 2022-08-17 am EDT
18.20 EUR   +0.55%
10:07aKATEK SE : Acquisition of SigmaPoint successfully completed - from now on KATEK with strong presence on the North American continent
EQ
08/16KATEK SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12KATEK SE : KATEK raises sales forecast to over EUR 615 million after strongest half-year in company history
EQ
KATEK SE: Acquisition of SigmaPoint successfully completed - from now on KATEK with strong presence on the North American continent

08/17/2022 | 10:07am EDT
DGAP-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
KATEK SE: Acquisition of SigmaPoint successfully completed - from now on KATEK with strong presence on the North American continent

17.08.2022 / 16:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KATEK SE: Acquisition of SigmaPoint successfully completed - from now on KATEK with strong presence on the North American continent

Munich, August 17, 2022 - The listed KATEK SE successfully completes the acquisition of SigmaPoint Technologies Inc. with the closing of August 16, 2022. This means that the Canadian provider of high-value electronics is now 100 percent owned by the KATEK Group. With the acquisition, the number three European electronics service provider currently has 20 subsidiaries and now maintains a presence on the North American continent in addition to Europe and Asia.

SigmaPoint is one of the leading electronics service providers in Canada with around 280 employees. In addition to the medical, industrial controls, embedded electronics and IoT sectors, SigmaPoint is developing new markets for KATEK in the homeland security and defense sector. The company says it plans to exceed $100 million in annual revenue in the medium term and is currently benefiting greatly from the reshoring trend in North America, driven by current supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic and economic and geopolitical tensions. Already, SigmaPoint's largest customer in North America is also one of KATEK's top 5 customers in Europe. Among other things, this will lead to significant advantages for both companies in the procurement market.

"SigmaPoint is extremely excited and looking forward to adding to KATEK’s global reach in North America. The added capabilities and our lean enterprise culture will be a tremendous advantage to support the reshoring trend", says Dan Bergeron, CEO of SigmaPoint.

"Only last week, KATEK was able to raise its revenue forecast for the full year 2022 to more than EUR 615 million as part of its half-year reporting. The first-time consolidation results in additional upside potential of around EUR 20 million," explains Johannes Fues, CFO of KATEK SE.

 

About KATEK

The KATEK Group is a leading European electronics company offering hardware and software development, prototyping and manufacturing, and related services in the market for high-end electronics or electronics services. The KATEK Group currently employs over 2,800 employees* in Germany and Eastern Europe. CEO is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com/.
 

Contact

KATEK Investor Relations
Ramona Kasper
Group Head Marketing & Communications
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676
 

Statements contained herein may constitute ”forward-looking statements“. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as ”may“, ”will“, ”should“, ”plans“, ”expects“, ”anticipates“, ”estimates“, ”believes“, ”intends“, ”has in mind“, ”targets“ or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


17.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7
WKN: A2TSQH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1422731

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1422731  17.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422731&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
