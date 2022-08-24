Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  KATEK SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTEK   DE000A2TSQH7

KATEK SE

(KTEK)
  Report
08/24 2022
20.03 EUR   +3.76%
08/17KATEK SE : Acquisition of SigmaPoint successfully completed - from now on KATEK with strong presence on the North American continent
EQ
08/16KATEK SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/16KATEK SE (DB : KTEK) completed the acquisition of Sigmapoint Technologies Inc.
CI
Summary 
Summary

KATEK SE: Top manager joins KATEK Grassau

08/24/2022 | 09:20am EDT
DGAP-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Personnel
KATEK SE: Top manager joins KATEK Grassau

24.08.2022 / 15:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KATEK SE: Top manager joins KATEK Grassau

Munich, August 24, 2022 - Change in the management: Katrin Fricke will take over the role of Managing Director at KATEK's Grassau site on September 1, 2022. With Katrin Fricke, KATEK has gained a highly experienced manager with a strong focus on the electronics industry. She was most recently Director Corporate Strategy & Digitalization at Diehl Controls, and before that worked for many years as Production Director, Head of Logistics, as well as in other leading positions in operations at various industrial companies. She studied mechanical engineering with a focus on production. This makes her the ideal successor to Robert Both, who will be taking on other responsibilities within the KATEK Group.

"We are very pleased that we were able to win Katrin Fricke as Managing Director for the KATEK site in Grassau, one of our largest subsidiaries. With her expertise, she will further expand the site and drive specialization in the area of high-value electronics," explains Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE.

About KATEK

The KATEK Group is a leading European electronics company offering hardware and software development, prototyping and manufacturing, and related services in the market for high-end electronics or electronics services. The KATEK Group currently employs over 2,800 employees* in Germany and Eastern Europe. CEO is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com/.

Contact

KATEK Investor Relations
Ramona Kasper
Group Head Marketing & Communications
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676

Statements contained herein may constitute ”forward-looking statements“. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as ”may“, ”will“, ”should“, ”plans“, ”expects“, ”anticipates“, ”estimates“, ”believes“, ”intends“, ”has in mind“, ”targets“ or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


24.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7
WKN: A2TSQH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1427545

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1427545  24.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
