DGAP-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Personnel

KATEK SE: Top manager joins KATEK Grassau



24.08.2022 / 15:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KATEK SE: Top manager joins KATEK Grassau

Munich, August 24, 2022 - Change in the management: Katrin Fricke will take over the role of Managing Director at KATEK's Grassau site on September 1, 2022. With Katrin Fricke, KATEK has gained a highly experienced manager with a strong focus on the electronics industry. She was most recently Director Corporate Strategy & Digitalization at Diehl Controls, and before that worked for many years as Production Director, Head of Logistics, as well as in other leading positions in operations at various industrial companies. She studied mechanical engineering with a focus on production. This makes her the ideal successor to Robert Both, who will be taking on other responsibilities within the KATEK Group.

"We are very pleased that we were able to win Katrin Fricke as Managing Director for the KATEK site in Grassau, one of our largest subsidiaries. With her expertise, she will further expand the site and drive specialization in the area of high-value electronics," explains Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE.

About KATEK

The KATEK Group is a leading European electronics company offering hardware and software development, prototyping and manufacturing, and related services in the market for high-end electronics or electronics services. The KATEK Group currently employs over 2,800 employees* in Germany and Eastern Europe. CEO is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com/.

Contact

KATEK Investor Relations

Ramona Kasper

Group Head Marketing & Communications

ir@katek-group.com

+ 49 160 970 88 676

Statements contained herein may constitute ”forward-looking statements“. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as ”may“, ”will“, ”should“, ”plans“, ”expects“, ”anticipates“, ”estimates“, ”believes“, ”intends“, ”has in mind“, ”targets“ or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.