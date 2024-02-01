Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2024 / 16:23 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Koppitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KATEK SE

b) LEI
5299000GH0E40P6I9F13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.95 EUR 191360.00 EUR
14.90 EUR 2980.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.95 EUR 194340.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com

 
89227  01.02.2024 CET/CEST

