KATEK SE: Receipt of an offer from a PRIMEPULSE SE subsidiary to acquire all shares in TeleAlarm Europe GmbH from KATEK SE for a purchase price of € 39 million

Munich, March 4, 2024 - The Management Board of KATEK SE today received an offer from PRIMEPULSE 3 Vorrats-GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PRIMEPULSE SE, Munich, to acquire all shares in TeleAlarm Europe GmbH for a purchase price of € 39 million. The Management Board will examine the offer. The Management Board can accept the offer until the end of May 31, 2024.

 

Contact:
KATEK Investor Relations
Ramona Kasper
Group Head Marketing & Communications
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676


