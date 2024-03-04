KATEK SE: Receipt of an offer from a PRIMEPULSE SE subsidiary to acquire all shares in TeleAlarm Europe GmbH from KATEK SE for a purchase price of € 39 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous

Receipt of an offer from a PRIMEPULSE SE subsidiary to acquire all shares in TeleAlarm Europe GmbH from KATEK SE for a purchase price of € 39 million Munich, March 4, 2024 - The Management Board of KATEK SE today received an offer from PRIMEPULSE 3 Vorrats-GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PRIMEPULSE SE, Munich, to acquire all shares in TeleAlarm Europe GmbH for a purchase price of € 39 million. The Management Board will examine the offer. The Management Board can accept the offer until the end of May 31, 2024. Contact:

KATEK Investor Relations

Ramona Kasper

Group Head Marketing & Communications

ir@katek-group.com

