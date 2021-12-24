Bhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster shots

KATHMANDU, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Bhutan has started giving
COVID-19 booster shots to senior citizens and priority groups as
the Himalayan kingdom tries to stave off the Omicron variant,
health ministry officials said on Friday.
Those aged 65 and older, overseas travellers, health
workers, sufferers from chronic ailments and all adults living
in "high risk" areas are eligible, the officials said.
"Bhutan becomes the first country in the South Asian region
to administer booster doses," public service broadcaster BBS
said in a report.
Officials said Bhutan planned to inoculate more than 228,000
people in a week.
"As we did for the second dose, mix and match is recommended
even for the booster, given its higher efficacy," Sonam
Wangchuk, an official of the Royal Centre for Disease Control
(RCDC), was quoted as saying in the Kuensel newspaper.
Bhutan has not reported any cases of Omicron variant so far
and the RCDC regularly sequences samples from across the country
to watch for any signs of an "incursion", officials said.
The nation of about 750,000 people says it has vaccinated
more than 93% of people older than 12 with a second vaccine
dose.
Nestled between China and India, Bhutan has been able to
slow the spread of the virus through measures such as early
screening and monitoring at entry points, testing and sealing
its borders.
It has announced just three deaths linked to COVID-19 and
2,659 infections since the pandemic started.
