  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Kathmandu Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMD   NZKMDE0001S3

KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KMD)
Nepal parliament approves U.S. grant amid protests

02/27/2022 | 10:40am EST
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's parliament approved a U.S. infrastructure grant of $500 million which critics say undermines the Himalayan nation's sovereignty as protesters opposed to the proposed funds clashed with police, officials and witnesses said on Sunday.

Paliament Speaker Agni Sapkota said the aid agreement was approved by a majority vote of the Nepali lawmakers.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide the aid in a grant to fund an electricity transmission line and road improvement project.

The aid does not need to be repaid and Washington says it comes without conditions.

Major political parties, including those in the ruling coalition, were divided over whether to accept the grant.

Opponents, wary of U.S. influence, said the aid would undermine Nepal's laws and sovereignty as it will not have sufficient control over the projects.

"The agreement will bring Nepal under the security umbrella of the United States and should be rejected," Bhim Rawal, a member of the opposition Nepal Communist Party (Unified Marxist-Leninist), had told parliament.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma had assured deputies that the aid would not undermine Nepal's constitution and laws, it was not part of Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy and had no military objective.

"It will promote the interest and welfare of the country and should be accepted," Mahant Thakur, a deputy of the Loktantrick Samajwadi Party, said during the debate.

Hundreds of protesters opposed to the aid clashed with police who used teargas, water cannon and rattan sticks to disperse them and stop them marching on parliament, witnesses said.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

By Gopal Sharma


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 976 M 659 M 659 M
Net income 2022 48,6 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2022 0,73 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 915 M 617 M 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kathmandu Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,29 NZD
Average target price 1,67 NZD
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Daly Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Chris Kinraid Group Chief Financial Officer
David Edward Kirk Chairman
Jolann van Dyk Group Chief Information Officer
Edward John Harvey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.13%617
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-10.20%8 943
FRASERS GROUP PLC-17.19%4 147
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.27%485
XXL ASA-14.61%330
ASAHI CO., LTD.-7.87%301