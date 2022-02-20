Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Kathmandu Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMD   NZKMDE0001S3

KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KMD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nepal police fire tear gas, water cannon to disperse protest over US 'gift'

02/20/2022 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstrators protest against the U.S-funded infrastructure projects in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Police in Kathmandu fired teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters opposed to a U.S.-funded infrastructure programme that was presented in parliament for ratification on Sunday, witnesses and officials in Nepal's capital said.

Some protesters were injured in the clashes, they said.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide $500 million in grants to fund a 300-kilometre (187 mile) electricity transmission line and a road improvement project in Nepal.

Government officials said the grant will not have to be repaid and has no conditions attached, but opponents say the agreement would undermine Nepal's laws and sovereignty as lawmakers would have insufficient oversight of the board directing the infrastructure project.

Despite loud protests, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki put forward the agreement in parliament and said the projects would benefit 24 million of Nepal's 30 million population.

"The grant will be an important tool for the socio-economic development of the country," Karki said in the parliament.

Major political parties, including members of the ruling coalition, are split over whether to accept or reject the U.S. grant money.

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal described the $500 million MCC grant as "a gift from the American people and a partnership between our nations that will bring jobs and infrastructure to Nepal and improve the lives of Nepalis."

"This project was requested by the Nepali government and the Nepali people and designed to transparently reduce poverty and grow the economy of Nepal," the embassy said in a statement issued late on Saturday.

"Whether Nepali leaders ratify MCC is a decision for Nepal to make, as a sovereign democratic nation, and Nepal's decision alone," it added.

Nepal relies heavily on foreign aid, and donors coordinate development aid policy through the Nepal Development Forum, whose members include donor countries and international financial organisations.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu, Editing by Rupam Jain, Simon Cameron-Moore and Barbara Lewis)

By Gopal Sharma


© Reuters 2022
All news about KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/16Nepal police break up protests over U.S.-funded infrastructure projects
RE
02/10Kathmandu Holdings Limited Provides Sales Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal Year 20..
CI
02/03Bina Puri JV Clinches Nearly $44 Million Construction Job in Nepal
MT
01/18Nepal says COVID-19 cases may double as daily infections hit record level
RE
01/17Nepal starts giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
RE
01/10Nepal bans big public gatherings, closes schools as COVID cases spike
RE
2021Bhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster shots
RE
2021Bhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster doses
RE
2021Nepal detects first two cases of Omicron variant - health ministry
RE
2021KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 976 M 653 M 653 M
Net income 2022 48,6 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net Debt 2022 0,73 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 978 M 655 M 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kathmandu Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,38 NZD
Average target price 1,67 NZD
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Daly Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Chris Kinraid Group Chief Financial Officer
David Edward Kirk Chairman
Jolann van Dyk Group Chief Information Officer
Edward John Harvey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.21%655
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-9.69%8 994
FRASERS GROUP PLC-11.54%4 494
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.81%472
XXL ASA-6.27%357
ASAHI CO., LTD.-8.56%300