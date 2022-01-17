Log in
    KMD   NZKMDE0001S3

KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KMD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 01/14
1.4 NZD   -1.41%
News 
All News

Nepal starts giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

01/17/2022 | 12:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal began giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday as coronavirus infections surged due to the spread of the Omicron variant, officials said.

Daily cases jumped by 4,961 on Sunday, the biggest 24-hour increase in more than six months, taking total infections to 955,206, government data showed. COVID-19-related deaths stand at 11,620, the data showed.

The booster shots will be restricted to frontline workers for one week from Monday, the Health Ministry said, after which they'll be offered to people 60 and older.

"The booster shots will be given to those people who have completed six months after getting a second vaccine dose," the government said in a statement.

Nepal, a natural buffer between China and India, has double-vaccinated 39.9% of its 30 million people in a campaign that began early last year.

The government has banned large public gatherings and closed schools and colleges until the end of January to curb the rate of infection.

Authorities have also made it compulsory for people to produce proof of full vaccination to use public services from this week, prompting large queues at vaccine centres.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Gopal Sharma


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 997 M 678 M 678 M
Net income 2022 64,7 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net cash 2022 40,7 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 993 M 676 M 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 88,8%
