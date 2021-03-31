Kato Hong Kong : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited

嘉濤（ 香 港 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2189)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO MAJOR ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcement of Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") dated 27 January 2021 and 19 February 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of the Target Company, which constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As stated in the Announcements, a circular containing further details in relation to the Acquisition (the "Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 March 2021. Additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the financial information to be incorporated in the Circular, due to the delay in receipt by the Company of confirmations from the relevant banks and institutions. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver (the "Waiver") from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules for an extension of the deadline for the despatch of the Circular to the Shareholders to on or before 30 April 2021.