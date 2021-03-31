Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited    2189   KYG5216P1063

KATO (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2189)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kato Hong Kong : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR ACQUISITION

03/31/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited

嘉濤（ 香 港 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2189)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO MAJOR ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcement of Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") dated 27 January 2021 and 19 February 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of the Target Company, which constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As stated in the Announcements, a circular containing further details in relation to the Acquisition (the "Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 March 2021. Additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the financial information to be incorporated in the Circular, due to the delay in receipt by the Company of confirmations from the relevant banks and institutions. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver (the "Waiver") from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules for an extension of the deadline for the despatch of the Circular to the Shareholders to on or before 30 April 2021.

- 1 -

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company regarding the expected date of despatch of the Circular if and when the said Waiver is granted by the Stock Exchange.

By order of the Board

Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited

Ngai Shi Shing, Godfrey

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Ngai Ka Yee and Mr. Ngai Shi Shing Godfrey; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Cheng Man Tak Richard and Mr. Poon Kai Kit Joe; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Chiu Lai Kuen Susanna, Mr. Or Kevin and Mr. Wong Vinci.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Kato Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:40:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KATO (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:41aKATO HONG KONG  : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to major acq..
PU
01/27KATO HONG KONG  : Holdings Buys Commercial Complex in Hong Kong for $31 Million
MT
2020KATO (HONG KONG)  : Projects Six-Month Profit to Jump Over 50%
MT
2020KATO HONG KONG  : Clarification announcement regarding certain media reports
PU
2020KATO HONG KONG  : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on tuesday, 11..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 196 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net income 2020 47,9 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
Net cash 2020 46,1 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,23x
Yield 2020 8,60%
Capitalization 610 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart KATO (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shi Shing Ngai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Kan Kwok Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lai Kuen Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Vinci Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Or Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KATO (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED15.09%78
AMEDISYS, INC.-11.31%8 546
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION-9.82%1 655
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-23.72%1 252
PT MEDIKALOKA HERMINA TBK28.90%930
TSUKUI HOLDINGS CORPORATION68.37%594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ