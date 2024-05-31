(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

CT UK High Income Trust PLC - invests predominately in UK equities- Net asset value total return for the year ended March 31 was just under 12%, beating FTSE All-Share Index benchmark of 8.4%. NAV per share rises 5.0% to 94.51 pence, from 89.97p a year prior. Lifts annual dividend by 2.0% to 5.62p per share.

----------

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC - venture capital trust - Net asset value per share at February 29 year-end falls 8.3% to 39.45p from 43.01p the year prior. "Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension, it is encouraging to report on the resilient performance that has been achieved," it says. "Although NAV total return has reduced modestly, this largely reflects the general rebasing of valuation multiples across private and public markets during the financial year, with AIM notably impacted." Says final dividend totals 1.15p per share, in-line with a year prior. Total dividend for year down to 2.15p from 2.25p.

----------

SuperSeed Capital Ltd - venture capital fund which backs early-stage technology companies - Net asset value per share at March 31 first-quarter end increases 4.3% to GBP1.16 from GBP1.11 at end of December. It adds: "With strong deal-flow and positive market sentiment, our strategy for the year remains unchanged: back the best founders that use (AI-powered) software to change how business is done. We look to complete another 4-6 investments on this strategy for the remainder of the year."

----------

Vinanz Ltd - British Virgin Islands-based cryptocurrency business and bitcoin miner - Pretax profit in six months to February 29 rises to GBP174,859 from GBP4,808 a year prior. Reports no revenue, unchanged on-year. However, reports "other income" of GBP200,378 this time around, as well as revaluation gain of GBP309,732. "A great deal of groundwork was accomplished operationally with building out our North American bitcoin mining fleet and milking the best out of the assets," Chair David Lenigas says. On Thursday, it reported it will launch a new bitcoin mining centre in Iowa, US. It added: "Vinanz has placed a starter order for 20 Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro+ 120 TH bitcoin miners to be deployed into one of Mining Store's nine facilities in central Iowa. Vinanz intends to expand the operational miners in this new US BTC cluster, once the units have been operational for a period and the company has had the necessary time to properly assess installation procedures, hosting facilities uptime performance and general connectivity."

----------

Milton Capital PLC - cash shell looking for targets in energy sector - Pretax loss in year ended January 31 widens to GBP193,932 from GBP98,985. Administrative expenses up more than double to GBP193,271 from GBP73,904. "While the administrative aspects for a well-run listed vehicle are important, we are cognisant that our primary focus must be in developing our core business and the identification of suitable acquisitions. The process of screening opportunities across many jurisdictions is time-consuming and resource intensive. We remain committed to rigorous review while trying to secure the right opportunities for the company and its shareholders. We hope to be able to announce further progress to the market and shareholders in early course," Milton Capital says.

----------

Katoro Gold PLC - precious minerals exploration and development company with assets in Tanzania, and South Africa - Pretax loss in 2023 narrows to GBP613,860 from GBP1.3 million in 2022. Reports no revenue, unchanged on-year. Administrative expenses decline 32% to GBP450,540. Impairments reduce to GBP7,053 from GBP224,966. Exploration expenditure down 43% to GBP163,448 from GBP285,374.

----------

Plant Health Care PLC - Maker of biological, agricultural products - Revenue in 2023 falls to 4.8% to USD11.2 million from USD11.8 million in 2022. Pretax loss narrows to USD4.5 million from USD9.4 million. "New registrations and distribution agreements in 2023 and 2024 point to significant revenue growth in 2024, in line with market forecasts," it says. "Our business model is now more relevant than ever as the issue of food security continues to grow, and the farming world looks for technological solutions to achieve a sustainable future with better crops delivering higher yields and reducing environmental effects to help meet global sustainability targets."

----------

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC - biotechnology company focused on cancer therapies - Pretax loss in 2023 amounts to GBP3.0 million, largely unmoved from 2022. Total operating expenses before non-recurring costs also largely unmoved at GBP3.0 million. "2023 has been a remarkable year for BiVictriX. We have made considerable progress with BVX001, the company's lead bispecific ADC, towards getting this asset ready for the clinic, identifying our route to market and attracting the support of globally recognised KOLs in the AML space," CEO Tiffany Thorn says.

----------

Cooks Coffee Co Ltd - Auckland, New Zealand-based coffee house chain - Revenue in year ended March 31 improves 19% to NZD4.7 million, around GBP2.3 million, from NZD3.9 million. However, swings to pretax loss of NZD356,000 from NZD327,000. Operating expenses and staff costs rise 35% to NZD4.5 million. "We are delighted to report strong sales growth across our existing estate of coffee stores as we continue our expansion programme of new store openings. We have an exciting growth pathway clearly defined and have Aiden Keegan appointed to drive the future development of the business. Aiden is uniquely qualified for the role having spent 14 years as operations manager of the Irish business and the last almost six years as CEO of Esquires Coffee UK," Chair Keith Jackson says. Keegan took over as CEO at start of April.

----------

Zenova Group PLC - fire safety product manufacturer - Delays annual results so shares will be suspended on Monday. Says auditor needs more time to complete usual sign off procedures for accounts. Expects to be able to publish results by June 7.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.