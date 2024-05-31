KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2023
KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
CONTENTS
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT
STRATEGIC REPORT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
DIRECTORS' REPORT
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT
Introduction
I am pleased to present my maiden Katoro Gold Plc (hereinafter referred to as 'Katoro Gold' or 'Katoro') Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 as new incumbent non-executive chairman. This past year has been marked by a continued, focused effort at Katoro Gold to solidify the Company's position through a process of identification and selection of strategic opportunities in the realm of precious mineral exploration, whilst methodically continuing with the Haneti Project. Concurrently, we have maintained a dynamic, perceptive approach, continuously adapting our strategies to navigate the evolving demands of the industry and its associated markets.
Katoro Gold's commitment to portfolio diversification remained a cornerstone of its strategic vision in 2023. This involved the continuous evaluation of new opportunities aimed at the mitigation of country-specific risks and enhance the company's existing holdings. By actively seeking strategic acquisitions aligned with its vision of becoming a prominent African-focused player in the precious mineral exploration and development space, Katoro continuously seeks opportunities to strengthen its overall market position and resilience. This diversification strategy not only buffers against potential disruptions in specific geographic locations but also offered the potential to unlock new avenues for growth and value creation. As Katoro navigates the dynamic landscape of the African minerals industry, its focus on strategic portfolio diversification aims to position it for long-term success and a robust presence within the precious mineral sector.
Exploration and Development
In 2023, Katoro Gold, mindful of funding constraints, prioritised its resource development of the Haneti Project in Tanzania. After the successful diamond drill program and analysis of deep-seated rock data at the Haneti Project in 2022, consolidation of all data and the geological model for future exploration was done, in following of the Final Exploration Report's recommendations.
On the commercial front, discussions with potential partners regarding Haneti will resume in 2024, though funding uncertainties impaired the process during 2023. While the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Lake Victoria Gold (LVG) established a framework for the Imweru Gold Project, with LVG holding an 80% stake in the project and Katoro Gold retaining the remaining 20%, it is important to note that LVG remains in default of their agreed capital contribution, which was due on or before December 31, 2023. Katoro is currently evaluating its options without prejudice.
Corporate and Post Year-End Developments
Katoro has entered 2024 with a comprehensive strategy aimed at resetting the Company's trajectory. This renewed approach involves a refreshed board of directors, strategic advisory support, and a revised funding plan. We believe these combined efforts hold significant potential to unlock substantial value for our shareholders. The recent successfully completed restructure and financing of the Company will position Katoro on the lower end of the UK junior resource market capitalisation spectrum, providing a solid foundation for our revitalised business strategy. This refreshed approach prioritises delivering value to shareholders, which remains our paramount objective.
Future Outlook
In a significant step forward for Katoro's comprehensive strategic revitalisation plan, the Company successfully secured a total of £825,000 in financing during February 2024. This capital injection commenced with an initial £750,000 announced on February 12th, followed by an additional £75,000 secured through a subsequent order from a single institution. This demonstrates strong market confidence in Katoro's renewed strategy and its potential to deliver long-term shareholder value. This influx of funds will provide a solid foundation for implementing the revitalisation plan and propelling Katoro towards a more robust and sustainable future.
Sean Wade
Non-Executive Chairman
KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
STRATEGIC REPORT
The Board of Directors present their strategic report together with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 of Katoro Gold PLC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group").
Principal activities
The principal activity of the Group is gold and nickel focussed exploration activities in Tanzania and South Africa.
Review of business in the year
The Group is in its early stage of development and details of the operational activities of the Group are included in the Chairman's report.
Financial activities
Description
31 December 2023
31 December 2022
Note
£
£
Administrative expenses
(450,540)
(664,682)
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains
(311)
(407)
Impairments
6 & 15
(7,053)
(224,966)
Loss on disposal of subsidiary
-
(75,922)
Share in profit / (loss) in associate
15
7,480
(4,408)
Exploration expenditure
(163,448)
(285,374)
Finance income
12
5,260
Taxation
-
(61)
Loss for the period
(613,860)
(1,250,560)
The decrease in the loss year-on-year, as disclosed in the table above and in the statement of comprehensive income, is mainly owing to the following causes:
- Decrease in administrative expenses due to decrease in operational activities during the current period;
- Decrease in explorational expenditure due to funding that is to be obtained before exploration projects can continue.
- There was a large impairment of the Haneti assets during 2022 which related to more than one year's expenses. The impairment in 2023 only relates to one year's expenditure and is considerably lower in value.
Shares were sub-divided during 2023 whereby the par value of each ordinary share changed from £0,01 to £0,001. The subdivision did not have an effect on the number of shares issued and therefore does not influence the loss per share. Share issues took place in April 2023 which reduced the loss per share compared to the prior year.
Key performance indicators
Management does not consider there to be any key financial KPI's at this stage, other than the loss per share for the period, which is included in the statement of comprehensive income. As and when operational activities increase management will reconsider the key financial KPI's and update the necessary disclosures accordingly. Non-financial KPI's comprise the measure of advancement with respect to the various key exploration projects over the medium to long term.
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
The realisation of exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the discovery and successful development of economic mineral reserves and is subject to a number of significant potential risks summarised as follows, and described further below:
- financial instrument & foreign exchange risk;
- strategic risk;
- funding risk;
- commercial risk;
- operational risk;
- speculative nature of mineral exploration and development;
- political stability;
- Uninsurable Risks and
- foreign investment risks including increases in taxes, royalties and renegotiation of contracts.
KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
STRATEGIC REPORT
Financial instrument and foreign exchange risk
The Company and Group are exposed to risks arising from financial instruments held and foreign exchange transactions entered into throughout the period. These are discussed in Note 18 to the Annual Financial Statements.
Strategic risk
Significant and increasing competition exists for mineral acquisition opportunities throughout the world. As a result of this competition, the Group may be unable to acquire rights to exploit additional attractive mining properties on terms it considers acceptable. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Group will acquire any interest in additional operations that would yield reserves or result in commercial mining operations. The Company expects to undertake sufficient due diligence where warranted to help ensure opportunities are subjected to proper evaluation.
Funding risk
In the past the Group has raised funds via equity contributions from new and existing shareholders, thereby ensuring the Group remains a going concern until such time that revenues are earned through the sale or development and mining of a mineral deposit. There can be no assurance that such funds will continue to be available on reasonable terms, or at all in future. The Directors regularly review cash flow requirements to ensure the Group can meet financial obligations as and when they fall due.
For further related disclosure refer to the going concern evaluation in the Directors' report. It includes the evaluation of the going concern assumption due to the funding risk. The section discloses the information that has been taken into account, how the risks were evaluated and mitigated.
Commercial risk
The mining industry is competitive and there is no assurance that, even if commercial quantities of minerals are discovered, a profitable market will exist for the sale of such minerals. There can be no assurance that the quality of the minerals will be such that the Group properties can be mined at a profit. Factors beyond the control of the Group may affect the marketability of any minerals discovered. Mineral prices are subject to volatile price changes from a variety of factors including international economic and political trends, expectations of inflation, global and regional demand, currency exchange fluctuations, interest rates and global or regional consumption patterns, speculative activities and increased production due to improved mining and production methods. Ultimately, the Group expects that prior to a development decision, a project would be the subject of a feasibility analysis to ensure there exists an appropriate level of confidence in its economic viability.
Operational risk
Mining operations are subject to hazards normally encountered in exploration, development and production. These include unexpected geological formations, rock falls, flooding, dam wall failure and other incidents or conditions which could result in damage to plant or equipment or the environment and which could impact any future production throughout. Although it is intended to take adequate precautions to minimise risk, there is a possibility of a material adverse impact on the Group's operations and its financial results. The Company will develop and maintain policies appropriate to the stage of development of its various projects.
Staffing and Key Personnel Risks
Recruiting and retaining qualified personnel is critical to the Group's success. The number of persons skilled in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties is limited and competition for such persons is intense. While the Company has good relations with its employees, these relations may be impacted by changes in the scheme of labour relations which may be introduced by the relevant governmental authorities. Adverse changes in such legislation may have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, results of operations and financial condition. Staff are encouraged to discuss with management matters of interest to the employees and subjects affecting day-today operations of the Group.
Speculative Nature of Mineral Exploration and Development
In addition to the above there can be no assurance that the current exploration programmes will result in profitable mining operations.
The recoverability of the carrying value of exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations, and the ability of the Group to raise additional financing, if necessary, or alternatively upon the Company's ability to dispose of its interests on an advantageous basis. Changes in market conditions could require material write downs of the carrying value of the Group's assets.
KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
STRATEGIC REPORT
Development of the Group's mineral exploration properties is, amongst others, contingent upon obtaining satisfactory exploration results and securing additional adequate funding. Mineral exploration and development involves substantial expenses and a high degree of risk, which even a combination of experience, knowledge and careful evaluation may not be able to adequately mitigate. The degree of risk reduces substantially when a Group's properties move from the exploration phase to the development phase.
The discovery of mineral deposits is dependent upon a number of factors including the technical skill of the exploration personnel involved. The commercial viability of a mineral deposit, once discovered, is also dependent upon a number of factors, including the size, grade and proximity to infrastructure, metal prices and government regulations, including regulations relating to royalties, allowable production, importing and exporting of minerals, and environmental protection. In addition, several years can elapse from the initial phase of drilling until commercial operations are commenced.
Political Stability
The Company is conducting its activities in Tanzania and South Africa. The Directors believe that the Governments of Tanzania and South Africa support the development of natural resources by foreign investors and the Directors actively monitor the situation on an ongoing basis. However, there is no assurance that future political and economic conditions in Tanzania and South Africa will not result in the respective governments adopting different policies regarding foreign development and ownership of mineral resources. Any changes in policy affecting ownership of assets, taxation, rates of exchange, environmental protection, labour relations, repatriation of income and return of capital, may affect the Company's ability to develop the projects.
Uninsurable Risks
The Group may become subject to liability for accidents, pollution and other hazards against which it cannot insure or against which it may elect not to insure because of prohibitive premium costs or for other reasons, such as amounts which exceed policy limits.
Foreign investment risks including increases in taxes, royalties and renegotiation of contracts
The Group is subject to risk arising from the ever-changing economic environment in which its subsidiaries operate, mainly driven by the changing regulatory environment governing corporate taxation, transfer pricing and other investment related operational activities. The Group continues to re-assess its investment decisions in order to limit exposure to the ever-changing regulatory environment in which it operates.
Section 172 Report
Section 172(1)(a) to (f) of the Companies Act 2006 requires each director to act in the way he or she considers would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, with regard to the following matters:
-
The likely consequences of any decision in the long-term
Katoro Gold is a mining exploration and development Company. By their natures mining exploration and development projects are complex, capital intensive, last many years and involve a varied group of stakeholders. As such it is extremely important that the board considers all decisions made by the Company in the context of their long-term impact on the Company. Consequences of such decisions include (but are not limited to) the impact on all stakeholders (with particular care towards local communities), impact on environmental issues in and around project areas and the financial impact on the Company and its ability to function effectively. Katoro Gold is meticulous in its planning, as is required for permitting processes in the mining exploration and development sector. As such, the Company prepares detailed planning documents before initiating any major work programme. Such planning documents assess a variety of factors from community and environmental issues to technical geological and project funding matters. Where appropriate the Company provides copies of these reports on its website (www.katorogold.com) or releases excerpts via the London Stock Exchange's Regulatory News Service.
- The interests of the company's employees
The health and safety of Katoro Gold's employees is of paramount concern to the board. It is imperative that
Katoro Gold provides a safe and secure working environment for all staff. The Company conducts regular Health & Safety reviews and ensures that any operational plans are subject to rigorous scrutiny in their creation and constant monitoring during their implementation.
The Company is a responsible employer in respect to the approach it takes towards employee and contractor pay, benefits and other terms of engagement as it develops. These are constantly reviewed.
KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
STRATEGIC REPORT
While the Board is all male at the date of this report, it is committed to fair and equal gender opportunity and fostering diversity, subject to ensuring appointees are appropriately qualified and experienced for their roles. The Group acknowledges that as it expands its operations, it will be to its benefit to align the composition of its Boards and profile of its management and staff to reflect balance in the ethnicity and gender of its personnel.
Analyses of gender of Group personnel during reporting period:
Male
Female
Other
Board
4
0
0
Management
1
4
0
Employees
No direct employees
No direct employees
No direct employees
- The need to foster the company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others
Mining exploration and development projects involve a diverse and varied group of stakeholders. These include (but is not limited to) the Company's employees, government officials, local communities, financial backers, shareholders and other suppliers. The Company adopts a transparent and open stance in its dealings with all stakeholders to help build trust. Mining exploration and development projects can only succeed with the full support of all involved.
The board has oversight of the procurement and contract management processes in place and receives regular updates on any matters of significance, as well as approving the awarding of large contracts. The board ensures the Company fully adheres to the Bribery Act 2010 2010 by means of Anti-Corruption & Bribery and Whistle-Blowing policies that is implemented.
- The impact of the company's operations on the community and environment
Mining exploration and development projects can have a significant impact on local communities and the environment. The board constantly reviews the impact of its operations on local communities and the environments. Where required, the Company completes detailed surveying work (such as Environmental Impact Assessments) and, where necessary, applies for relevant permits. Such processes require diligence and concentrated effort.
The board ensures it maintains positive relations with local communities, by engaging in local programmes and providing secure employment opportunities.
- The desirability of the company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct
As a listed company, Katoro Gold's reputation for the high standards of its business conduct is paramount.
The board makes every effort to ensure it maintains these.
The Company is subject to the disclosure requirements of the AIM Rules for Companies and Financial Conduct
Authority's Disclosure Transparency Rules. These comprehensive set of rules enforce a strict discipline upon the Company in terms of the manner, timeliness, subjectivity and content of its public disclosures.
Katoro Gold is also required to complete an annual audit. This is a rigorous analysis of the Company's operations and review of the Company's policies. The results of this are published each year in the Company's
Annual Report.
Katoro Gold also publishes on its website an "AIM 26 Disclosure" (https://katorogold.com/investors/aim-rule-26), which details much of the manner in which the Company is run.
Katoro Gold is committed to corporate governance and adheres to the QCA Corporate Governance Code. The
Company's corporate governance statement can be found here https://katorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/QCA-Statement.pdf.
KATORO GOLD PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
STRATEGIC REPORT
-
The need to act fairly as between members of the company
As a listed Company, Katoro Gold is committed to treating its shareholders fairly and delivering shareholder value.
Katoro Gold is registered in England and Wales and is subject to the Companies Act 2006. The Company is also subject to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. The Company's articles of association, which help define some of the actions between the Company and its shareholders, can be found here https://katorogold.com/investors/corporate-documents
This report was approved by the Board on 30 May 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
Louis Coetzee
Executive Director
