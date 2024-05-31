KATORO GOLD PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

STRATEGIC REPORT

Financial instrument and foreign exchange risk

The Company and Group are exposed to risks arising from financial instruments held and foreign exchange transactions entered into throughout the period. These are discussed in Note 18 to the Annual Financial Statements.

Strategic risk

Significant and increasing competition exists for mineral acquisition opportunities throughout the world. As a result of this competition, the Group may be unable to acquire rights to exploit additional attractive mining properties on terms it considers acceptable. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Group will acquire any interest in additional operations that would yield reserves or result in commercial mining operations. The Company expects to undertake sufficient due diligence where warranted to help ensure opportunities are subjected to proper evaluation.

Funding risk

In the past the Group has raised funds via equity contributions from new and existing shareholders, thereby ensuring the Group remains a going concern until such time that revenues are earned through the sale or development and mining of a mineral deposit. There can be no assurance that such funds will continue to be available on reasonable terms, or at all in future. The Directors regularly review cash flow requirements to ensure the Group can meet financial obligations as and when they fall due.

For further related disclosure refer to the going concern evaluation in the Directors' report. It includes the evaluation of the going concern assumption due to the funding risk. The section discloses the information that has been taken into account, how the risks were evaluated and mitigated.

Commercial risk

The mining industry is competitive and there is no assurance that, even if commercial quantities of minerals are discovered, a profitable market will exist for the sale of such minerals. There can be no assurance that the quality of the minerals will be such that the Group properties can be mined at a profit. Factors beyond the control of the Group may affect the marketability of any minerals discovered. Mineral prices are subject to volatile price changes from a variety of factors including international economic and political trends, expectations of inflation, global and regional demand, currency exchange fluctuations, interest rates and global or regional consumption patterns, speculative activities and increased production due to improved mining and production methods. Ultimately, the Group expects that prior to a development decision, a project would be the subject of a feasibility analysis to ensure there exists an appropriate level of confidence in its economic viability.

Operational risk

Mining operations are subject to hazards normally encountered in exploration, development and production. These include unexpected geological formations, rock falls, flooding, dam wall failure and other incidents or conditions which could result in damage to plant or equipment or the environment and which could impact any future production throughout. Although it is intended to take adequate precautions to minimise risk, there is a possibility of a material adverse impact on the Group's operations and its financial results. The Company will develop and maintain policies appropriate to the stage of development of its various projects.

Staffing and Key Personnel Risks

Recruiting and retaining qualified personnel is critical to the Group's success. The number of persons skilled in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties is limited and competition for such persons is intense. While the Company has good relations with its employees, these relations may be impacted by changes in the scheme of labour relations which may be introduced by the relevant governmental authorities. Adverse changes in such legislation may have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, results of operations and financial condition. Staff are encouraged to discuss with management matters of interest to the employees and subjects affecting day-today operations of the Group.

Speculative Nature of Mineral Exploration and Development

In addition to the above there can be no assurance that the current exploration programmes will result in profitable mining operations.

The recoverability of the carrying value of exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations, and the ability of the Group to raise additional financing, if necessary, or alternatively upon the Company's ability to dispose of its interests on an advantageous basis. Changes in market conditions could require material write downs of the carrying value of the Group's assets.