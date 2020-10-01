01-10-2020 : Results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020

Kaufman & Broad SA today announced its results for the first nine months of its fiscal year 2020 (from December 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, made the following comments:

"Overall economic activity may have contracted sharply in the first half of fiscal year 2020, but Kaufman & Broad saw activity at its construction sites pick up in the third quarter, as expected.

However, beyond the public health crisis, the Housing market has been penalized to date by a very steep drop in the number of building permits granted along with their associated administrative authorizations. The property supply decreased as a direct result of this, as did the number of orders, even though we can still see that investors, institutional and individuals have a great deal of appetite for all our programs.

We continue to roll out our land planning strategy by redeveloping brownfield sites and derelict business districts. Our redevelopment plans include the A7A8 project in the Austerlitz district of Paris, for which the public consultation was completed in late July.

We can see that institutional investors are increasingly interested in housing assets, including managed housing, which shows that they are placing more value on the sector's investment quality; the solid performances delivered by residential property companies are testament to this, as their revenues have been affected very little by the public health crisis.

As per our strategy, therefore, we continue to develop serviced housing programs in our capacity as a developer-investor-operator thanks to Kaufman & Broad's solid balance sheet, which includes net financial debt reduced to €27.5(1) million and financing capacity of €374 million.

As such, we are able to reiterate all our guidance targets on the back of Kaufman & Broad's solid financial structure as well as its historically large backlogs in both the Business Property and Housing segments.

For fiscal year 2020, we see revenue reaching around €1 billion, with an EBIT margin of close to 6% and virtually no net debt.

Going further forward, the backlog at end-August 2020 points to revenue growth of around 30% in 2021. This increase will be higher if the A7A8 Austerlitz project gets the full green light from the authorities in 2021.

This outlook assumes that our construction sites are able to make progress in the current economic and social circumstances, and that the pace at which building permits are granted rapidly returns to normal. "