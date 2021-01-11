01-11-2021: DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Paris, January 11th 2021

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS

OF THE MANDATE FOR

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Total daily Average daily Transaction Financial instrument volume Issuer Name acquisition price Market day identifier code (in number of shares shares)

Kaufman & Broad 01/04/2021 FR0004007813 1,359 €36.79 XPAR Kaufman & Broad 01/05/2021 FR0004007813 - €- XPAR Kaufman & Broad 01/06/2021 FR0004007813 - €- XPAR Kaufman & Broad 01/07/2021 FR0004007813 - €- XPAR Kaufman & Broad 01/08/2021 FR0004007813 - €- XPAR This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Press relations Agence Shadow Chief Financial Officer Alice Polack - +(33) 6 33 71 91 58 Bruno Coche alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr +(33)1 41 43 44 73 Aurélie Vinzent - +(33) 6 58 66 80 49 infos-invest@ketb.com aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+(33) 6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.