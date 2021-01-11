01-11-2021: DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Log in
Paris, January 11th 2021

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS

OF THE MANDATE FOR

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Total daily

Average daily

Transaction

Financial instrument

volume

Issuer Name

acquisition price

Market

day

identifier code

(in number of

shares

shares)

Kaufman & Broad

01/04/2021

FR0004007813

1,359

€36.79

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

01/05/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

01/06/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

01/07/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

01/08/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Press relations

Agence Shadow

Chief Financial Officer

Alice Polack - +(33) 6 33 71 91 58

Bruno Coche

alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr

+(33)1 41 43 44 73

Aurélie Vinzent - +(33) 6 58 66 80 49

infos-invest@ketb.com

aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+(33) 6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :

Code

Prix

Code

Numéro de

Code

Nom du

jour/heure de la

identifiant de

Quantité

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant PSI

unitaire

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Identifiant

PSI

transaction

l'instrument

achetée

(unité)

marché

transaction

financier

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:27:24

FR0004007813

36,75

EUR

30

XPAR

00403666803TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:07:58

FR0004007813

36,75

EUR

126

XPAR

00403662637TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:07:43

FR0004007813

36,75

EUR

162

XPAR

00403662616TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:07:36

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

37

XPAR

00403662593TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:07:23

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

215

XPAR

00403662575TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:07:23

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

62

XPAR

00403662574TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:04:34

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

62

XPAR

00403662281TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:02:32

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

18

XPAR

00403662070TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:02:32

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

62

XPAR

00403662069TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:02:24

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

62

XPAR

00403662032TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 17:02:24

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

20

XPAR

00403662031TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 16:41:02

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

3

XPAR

00403657477TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 16:41:02

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

32

XPAR

00403657476TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 16:06:20

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

28

XPAR

00403650246TRLO1

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210104 16:02:30

FR0004007813

36,80

EUR

440

XPAR

00403649368TRLO1

2/2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 17:25:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
