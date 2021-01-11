01-11-2021: DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.
This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.
DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :
Code
Prix
Code
Numéro de
Code
Nom du
jour/heure de la
identifiant de
Quantité
Nom de l'émetteur
Code Identifiant PSI
unitaire
Devise
identifiant
référence de la
Identifiant
PSI
transaction
l'instrument
achetée
(unité)
marché
transaction
financier
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:27:24
FR0004007813
36,75
EUR
30
XPAR
00403666803TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:07:58
FR0004007813
36,75
EUR
126
XPAR
00403662637TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:07:43
FR0004007813
36,75
EUR
162
XPAR
00403662616TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:07:36
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
37
XPAR
00403662593TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:07:23
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
215
XPAR
00403662575TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:07:23
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
62
XPAR
00403662574TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:04:34
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
62
XPAR
00403662281TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:02:32
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
18
XPAR
00403662070TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:02:32
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
62
XPAR
00403662069TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:02:24
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
62
XPAR
00403662032TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 17:02:24
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
20
XPAR
00403662031TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 16:41:02
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
3
XPAR
00403657477TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 16:41:02
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
32
XPAR
00403657476TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 16:06:20
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
28
XPAR
00403650246TRLO1
KAUFMAN ET BROAD
KOF.PA
Rothschild
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
20210104 16:02:30
FR0004007813
36,80
EUR
440
XPAR
00403649368TRLO1
2/2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 17:25:05 UTC