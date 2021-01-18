01-18-2021 : DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Paris, January 18th 2021
DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS
OF THE MANDATE FOR
THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total daily
|
|
|
Average daily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
Financial instrument
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition price
|
|
|
Market
|
|
|
|
|
day
|
|
|
identifier code
|
|
|
(in number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
|
01/11/2021
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
€-
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
|
01/12/2021
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
€-
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
|
01/13/2021
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
€-
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
|
01/14/2021
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
€-
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
|
01/15/2021
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
€-
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr
|
|
Contacts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Press relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agence Shadow
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Alice Polack - +(33) 6 33 71 91 58
|
|
|
Bruno Coche
|
|
|
alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr
|
+(33)1 41 43 44 73
|
|
|
Aurélie Vinzent - +(33) 6 58 66 80 49
|
|
infos-invest@ketb.com
|
|
aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti
|
+(33) 6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.
This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.
DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :
NÉANT
