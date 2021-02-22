22-02-2021 : DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Log in
Paris, February 22nd 2021

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS

OF THE MANDATE FOR

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Transaction acquisition price day shares shares)

Financial instrument identifier code

Total dailyvolume (in number of

Average daily

Kaufman & Broad

02/15/2021

FR0004007813

-

-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

02/16/2021

FR0004007813

-

-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

02/17/2021

FR0004007813

393

36,80

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

02/18/2021

FR0004007813

-

-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

02/19/2021

FR0004007813

-

-

XPAR

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Press relations Agence Shadow

Chief Financial Officer

Alice Polack - +(33) 6 33 71 91 58

Bruno Coche

alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr

+(33)1 41 43 44 73

Aurélie Vinzent - +(33) 6 58 66 80 49

infos-invest@ketb.com

aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+(33) 6 72 42 66 24 /ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant

Nom du

PSI

Code Identifiant PSI

jour/heure de la transaction

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier

Prix unitaire (unité)

Devise

Quantité achetée

Code identifiant marché

Numéro de référence de la transaction

KAUFMAN ET BROAD

KOF.PA

Rothschild

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

20210217 15:38:33

FR0004007813

36.8

EUR

393

XPAR

00405683607TRLO1

2/2

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 17:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 021 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
Net income 2020 29,9 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net cash 2020 6,60 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 3,48%
Capitalization 801 M 972 M 973 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 46,08 €
Last Close Price 36,90 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Caroline Puechoultres Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD0.82%972
D.R. HORTON, INC.14.93%28 809
LENNAR CORPORATION14.73%26 756
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.4.44%20 245
NVR, INC.15.33%17 322
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.90%13 437
