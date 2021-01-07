Kaufman & Broad SA : Half-year Liquidity contract

Kaufman & Broad SA
Press release
PARIS, January 7th, 2021
Half-year
liquidity contract statement
for kaufman & broad
Regarding liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad with Rothschild
Martin Maurel on December 30th, 2020, the liquidity account held the
following assets:
· Securities: 0
· Cash: &euro1,526,485.00
Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2020, the liquidity account held
the following assets:
· Securities: 0
· Cash: &euro1,510,052.00
This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]
Contacts
Chief Financial Officer Press Relations
Bruno Coche Shadow Communication agency
+33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Alice Polack - +33 (6) 33 71 91 58
Infos-invest@ketb.com alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr
Aurélie Vinzent - +33 (6) 58 66 80 49
aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr
Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti
+33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and
selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on
behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of
the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size
and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and
212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF
Official Line DOC-2016-14.
