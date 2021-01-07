Log in
Kaufman & Broad SA : Half-year Liquidity contract

01/07/2021 | 04:31am EST
 Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year Liquidity contract 
 
07-Jan-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
            Press release 
 
            PARIS, January 7th, 2021 
 
      Half-year 
      liquidity contract statement 
      for kaufman & broad 
 
      Regarding liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad with Rothschild 
        Martin Maurel on December 30th, 2020, the liquidity account held the 
            following assets: 
 
  · Securities: 0 
 
  · Cash: &euro1,526,485.00 
 
 Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2020, the liquidity account held 
            the following assets: 
 
  · Securities: 0 
 
  · Cash: &euro1,510,052.00 
 
      This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] 
 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer             Press Relations 
 
      Bruno Coche             Shadow Communication agency 
 
  +33 (1) 41 43 44 73     Alice Polack - +33 (6) 33 71 91 58 
 
 Infos-invest@ketb.com    alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr 
 
                        Aurélie Vinzent - +33 (6) 58 66 80 49 
 
                         aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr 
 
                          Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti 
 
                        +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com 
 
   About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and 
      selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on 
   behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of 
   the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size 
            and profitability, and the strength of its brand. 
 
    This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 
    212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF 
            Official Line DOC-2016-14. 
 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
 
File: Half-year Liquidity contract [2] 
1159013 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1159013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a48659f6eb6cfae81088b45dbdafce5&application_id=1159013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

