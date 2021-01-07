Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year Liquidity contract 07-Jan-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release PARIS, January 7th, 2021 Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad Regarding liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad with Rothschild Martin Maurel on December 30th, 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets: · Securities: 0 · Cash: &euro1,526,485.00 Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets: · Securities: 0 · Cash: &euro1,510,052.00 This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche Shadow Communication agency +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Alice Polack - +33 (6) 33 71 91 58 Infos-invest@ketb.com alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr Aurélie Vinzent - +33 (6) 58 66 80 49 aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year Liquidity contract [2] 1159013 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1159013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a48659f6eb6cfae81088b45dbdafce5&application_id=1159013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

