01/28/2022 : Slideshow annual results 2021
STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM
WITH AN OVERALL BACKLOG OF €3.5 BILLION
> Housing property portfolio
> Housing orders
(number of units)
(number of units)
+27%
35,086
35,149
9,027
9,122
33,090
30,116
+0.2%
8,222
27,775
6,609
6,305
+4.8%
Nov.17
Nov.18
Nov.19
Nov.20
Nov.21
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
> Take-up period for housing
> Overall backlog
(Months)
(in € millions, excluding VAT)
-1.4
+91%
3,631.1
3,518.7
5.8
1,248,0
months
-1.0% 1,133,4
5.1
5.0
2,179.1
2,544.9
BP and
3.8
3.7
1,844.9
other
-0.1m
2,383,2
2,385,3
Housing
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
Nov.17
Nov.18
Nov.19
Nov.20
Nov.21
2
2021 Annual Results - January 28, 2022
PRIVATE MARKET DEMAND: FINANCIAL DATA
▪
Household saving rate
Source: Banque de France
18.7%
20.0%
*
14.2%
14.9%
*
13.7%
*
*
Q2
*2017
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
▪ Household confidence indicator
Source: INSEE
105
102
*
101
*
*
99
*
*
89
Feb. 20
Nov. 20
June 21
Sept. 21
Oct. 21
Source: Observatoire du Logement/CSA
▪ Loan
▪ Number of bank
production
loans issued
amount
(Dec. 2020 to Nov. 2021 vs Dec. 2019 to Nov. 2020)
+4.8%
+4.9%
2021: €273 billion
2021: a record
4-year high
1.2 million transactions
personal mortgages
Source: Observatoire du Logement/CSA
1.13%
1.19%
*
1.06%
*
*
Nov. 2019
Nov. 2020
Nov. 2021
4
2021 Annual Results - January 28, 2022
SITUATION OF THE NEW HOUSING MARKET DATA IN FRANCE
(SOURCE FPI, UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED)
▪ Commercial offer
▪ Reservations (Detail + Block + RG)
(At the end of sept. each year)
(9 months from jan. to sept.)
115,190
-26.4%
*
104,901
93,340
*
84,724
*
*
2018
2019
2020
2021
115,011
116,799
-12.4%
*
*
100,698
87,052
*
*
2018
2019
2020
2021
5
2021 Annual Results - January 28, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:37:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Analyst Recommendations on KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Sales 2021
1 314 M
1 463 M
1 463 M
Net income 2021
46,3 M
51,6 M
51,6 M
Net Debt 2021
34,9 M
38,9 M
38,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,3x
Yield 2021
5,56%
Capitalization
696 M
776 M
775 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,56x
EV / Sales 2022
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
778
Free-Float
55,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
32,75 €
Average target price
46,14 €
Spread / Average Target
40,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.