  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kaufman & Broad SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
01/28/2022 : Slideshow annual results 2021

01/28/2022 | 05:38am EST
2021 RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

January 28, 2022

STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM

WITH AN OVERALL BACKLOG OF €3.5 BILLION

> Housing property portfolio

> Housing orders

(number of units)

(number of units)

+27%

35,086

35,149

9,027

9,122

33,090

30,116

+0.2%

8,222

27,775

6,609

6,305

+4.8%

Nov.17

Nov.18

Nov.19

Nov.20

Nov.21

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

> Take-up period for housing

> Overall backlog

(Months)

(in € millions, excluding VAT)

-1.4

+91%

3,631.1

3,518.7

5.8

1,248,0

months

-1.0% 1,133,4

5.1

5.0

2,179.1

2,544.9

BP and

3.8

3.7

1,844.9

other

-0.1m

2,383,2

2,385,3

Housing

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

Nov.17

Nov.18

Nov.19

Nov.20

Nov.21

2

2021 Annual Results - January 28, 2022

HOUSING

PRIVATE MARKET DEMAND: FINANCIAL DATA

Household saving rate

Source: Banque de France

18.7%

20.0%

*

14.2%

14.9%

*

13.7%

*

*

Q2*2017

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Household confidence indicator

Source: INSEE

105

102

*

101

*

*

99

*

*

89

Feb. 20

Nov. 20

June 21

Sept. 21

Oct. 21

  • Housing loan market

Source: Observatoire du Logement/CSA

Loan

Number of bank

production

loans issued

amount

(Dec. 2020 to Nov. 2021 vs Dec. 2019 to Nov. 2020)

+4.8%

+4.9%

2021: €273 billion

2021: a record

4-year high

1.2 million transactions

  • Average interest rate on

personal mortgages

Source: Observatoire du Logement/CSA

1.13%

1.19%

*

1.06%

*

*

Nov. 2019

Nov. 2020

Nov. 2021

4

2021 Annual Results - January 28, 2022

SITUATION OF THE NEW HOUSING MARKET DATA IN FRANCE

(SOURCE FPI, UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED)

Commercial offer

Reservations (Detail + Block + RG)

(At the end of sept. each year)

(9 months from jan. to sept.)

115,190

-26.4%

*

104,901

93,340

*

84,724

*

*

2018

2019

2020

2021

115,011

116,799

-12.4%

*

*

100,698

87,052

*

*

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

2021 Annual Results - January 28, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 314 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
Net income 2021 46,3 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net Debt 2021 34,9 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 696 M 776 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,75 €
Average target price 46,14 €
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Yves Gabriel Lead Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-11.37%776
HASEKO CORPORATION-0.28%3 383
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-6.17%990
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.13.00%428
ATAL S.A.-8.89%398
WÄSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)-4.54%349