  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Kaufman & Broad SA
  News
  Summary
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/21 09:22:34 am
38.3 EUR   +2.82%
09:16a04-19-2021  : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
04/1504-15-2021 : Q1 2021
PU
04-19-2021 : DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

04/21/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Paris, April 19th 2021

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS

OF THE MANDATE FOR

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Total daily

Average daily

Transaction

Financial instrument

volume

Issuer Name

acquisition price

Market

day

identifier code

(in number of

shares

shares)

Kaufman & Broad

04/12/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

04/13/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

04/14/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

04/15/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

Kaufman & Broad

04/16/2021

FR0004007813

-

€-

XPAR

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Relations Presse

DGM Conseil

Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84

Bruno Coche

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

+(33)1 41 43 44 73

infos-invest@ketb.com

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :

NONE

2/2

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 13:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
