06-06-2022 : DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Paris, June 6th 2022
DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS
OF THE MANDATE FOR
THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total daily
|
|
|
Average daily
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
Financial instrument
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition price
|
|
|
Market
|
|
|
|
|
day
|
|
|
identifier code
|
|
|
(in number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
30/05/22
|
|
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
-
|
€
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
31/05/22
|
|
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
-
|
€
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
01/06/22
|
|
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
-
|
€
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
02/06/22
|
|
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
-
|
€
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaufman & Broad
|
03/06/22
|
|
|
FR0004007813
|
-
|
|
-
|
€
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr
Contacts
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Relations Presse
|
Bruno Coche
|
Emmeline Cacitti
|
01 41 43 44 73
|
06 72 42 66 24
|
Infos-invest@ketb.com
|
ecacitti@ketb.com
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-
023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.
This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.