  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Kaufman & Broad SA
  News
  Summary
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/06 11:35:04 am EDT
26.35 EUR   -0.75%
06/01KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/3005-30-2022 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
05/2305-23-2022 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
06-06-2022 : DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

06/06/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Paris, June 6th 2022

DECLARATION OF TRANSACTIONS

OF THE MANDATE FOR

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Total daily

Average daily

Transaction

Financial instrument

volume

Issuer Name

acquisition price

Market

day

identifier code

(in number of

shares

shares)

Kaufman & Broad

30/05/22

FR0004007813

-

-

-

Kaufman & Broad

31/05/22

FR0004007813

-

-

-

Kaufman & Broad

01/06/22

FR0004007813

-

-

-

Kaufman & Broad

02/06/22

FR0004007813

-

-

-

Kaufman & Broad

03/06/22

FR0004007813

-

-

-

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Relations Presse

Bruno Coche

Emmeline Cacitti

01 41 43 44 73

06 72 42 66 24

Infos-invest@ketb.com

ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-

023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :

Code

Prix

Code

Nom de

Code

jour/heure de la

identifiant de

Quantité

Numéro de référence de

Nom du PSI

Code Identifiant PSI

unitaire

Devise

identifiant

l'émetteur

Identifiant

transaction

l'instrument

achetée

la transaction

(unité)

marché

financier

2/2

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 358 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
Net income 2022 44,9 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net Debt 2022 50,1 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 7,78%
Capitalization 556 M 595 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,55 €
Average target price 41,63 €
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Yves Gabriel Lead Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-28.15%596
HASEKO CORPORATION9.12%3 269
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-20.05%746
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-5.29%402
ATAL S.A.-8.46%381
WÄSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)-37.33%221