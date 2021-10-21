Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kaufman & Broad SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

21-10-2021 : POINT SUR LA PROCÉDURE RELATIVE AU PROJET DE LA GARE D'AUSTERLITZ

10/21/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Paris, October 21th, 2021

UPDATE ON THE AUSTERLITZ TRAIN

STATION PROJECT

The decision of the Paris Administrative Court of Appeal concerning the action for annulment of the building permit for the Austerlitz train station redevelopment project (lots A7/A8) obtained on December 14, 2020, the hearing of which was held today, is expected on 18 November 2021.

Kaufman & Broad S.A. will keep the market informed of the Administrative Court of Appeal's decision by way of a press release.

This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Press Relations

Bruno Coche

DGM Conseil

01 41 43 44 73

Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84

Infos-invest@ketb.com

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, the "AMF") on March 31, 2021 under number D.21-039. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org)and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's operations, results and outlook, as well as the related risk factors. Kaufman & Broad notes in particular the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. Should one or more of these risks occur, the operations, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad group, as well as the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares, could be materially adversely affected.

This press release does not, and shall not, constitute a public offer, nor an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
12:04p21-10-2021 : Point sur la procédure relative au projet de la gare d'austerlitz
PU
11:45aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Update on the austerlitz train station project
DJ
11:45aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Point sur la procedure relative au projet de la gare d'austerlitz
DJ
10/1918-10-2021 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the sharebuy program
PU
10/1111-10-2021 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
10/0604-10-2021 : Results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021
PU
10/0410-04-2021 : Results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021
PU
10/01KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Resultats des neuf premiers -4-
DJ
10/01KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Resultats des neuf premiers -3-
DJ
10/01KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Resultats des neuf premiers -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 314 M 1 530 M 1 530 M
Net income 2021 45,9 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net Debt 2021 2,21 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 5,19%
Capitalization 740 M 861 M 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,80 €
Average target price 46,93 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Yves Gabriel Lead Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-4.92%861
HASEKO CORPORATION27.81%3 635
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC29.08%1 037
ATAL S.A.44.00%460
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-29.42%386
WÄSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)-0.97%367