Kaufman & Broad has reported net attributable profit of €33.3m for the first nine months of 2025, up 7% from €31.1m a year earlier. EPS amounted to €1.68, compared with €1.57 for the same period in 2024, also up 7%.



Also over nine months, the group's revenue amounted to €744.7m, up 6.2% y-o-y. This growth was driven by the Tertiary division, whose revenue jumped 48.2% to €133.8m. The Housing business, which accounts for 80.5% of total revenue, was flat at €599.2m (+0.1%).



EBIT (current operating income) amounted to €56.8m, up 6.2% from €53.5m in the first nine months of 2024. Its EBIT margin was stable at 7.6%. Gross profit reached €149.2m (+2%).



Cash and cash equivalent stood at €398.3m, after the repayment of a €100m EuroPP loan and the payment of the 2024 dividend.



Over the first nine months of 2025, Kaufman & Broad recorded a 6.3% increase in the value of its reservations and a 9.5% increase in volume, in a new housing market that declined by more than 6%, management said.



The group confirms its targets for FY 2025, namely revenue growth of around 5%, an EBIT margin of between 7.5% and 8%, and net cash flow that will remain significant after dividend distribution.