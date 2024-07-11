expressed as a percentage, it corresponds to current operating income cad to the gross margin less current operating expenses divided by sales

Kaufman & Broad confirmed its guidance for the entire 2024 financial year. The group's revenue is expected to be around 1.1 billion euros, the difference compared to 2023 being explained by the base effect of the Austerlitz operation. The recurring operating income ratio is expected to be between 7% and 7.5%. The Group is expected to maintain a positive net cash position(a ).

Kaufman & Broad's financial structure remains extremely strong. At the end of May 2024, after the repayment of €50M Euro PP and the payment of €46.8M dividends, Cash and cash equivalent amounted to €328.9M and net cash(a) amounted to €224.9M. The financial capacity amounts to €578.9M.

For the full half year, gross margin and trading operating margin rates were in line with expectations. They confirm the choice made in 2018 to focus on economic performance rather than market share.

The good profitability of the investment in the first two residences validates the relevance of our model of a portfolio of managed residences with an operating history.

Kaufman & Broad and the Banque des Territoires (Caisse des Dépôts Group) have partnered in an investment vehicle in student managed residences, to be rehabilitated or acquired in VEFA. This new joint venture with a long-term partner benefited from the contribution by Kaufman & Broad of two residences already operated in Amiens and Gagny. It allows the continued development of this activity with controlled investment.

However, this strong potential demand remains constrained by the continuing weakness of French building permits allocation since 2018, at the lowest level since 1992(e). This situation is clearly the main cause of the crisis in the new real estate market.

This ability to sell our programmes quickly also demonstrates that demand for new housing remains strong in France, fueled for many years by demographic, sociological and environmental factors.

The 4.1 month take-up rate for Kaufman & Broad's programmes in the 1st half of the year remains well below the estimated 26 months in the market.

This progression can be explained in particular by the increased interest of individuals buyers in housing that prioritises, in addition to quality, the adaptation to their purchasing power.

Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its results for the 1st half of fiscal year 2024 (from 2023 December 1st to 2024, May 31st). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, said:

Orders made to investors accounted for 11% of orders (of which 5% for Pinel scheme alone), compared with 13% in May 2023 (of which 5% for Pinel scheme alone). Block sales accounted for 66% of orders in value (including VAT), compared with 70% over the same period in 2023.

Orders in value (including VAT) for first time buyers accounted for 17% of orders, compared to 12% over the same period in 2023. First time buyers accounted for 6% of orders, as in 2023.

The commercial offer, with 97% of homes located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 1,626 homes at 2024 May 31 (2,618 homes at the end of May 2023).

The program's take-up rate 1 was 4.1 months in 2024, 1st half year, down nearly 3 months from the same period in 2023 (7.0 months).

In the 1st half of 2024, home reservations amounted to €561.2M (including VAT), up 11.5% from €503.2M in 2023. In volume terms, they stood at 2,400 homes in 2024, up 7.2% from 2,238 in 2023.

In addition, at the close of the Shareholders' Meeting of 2024, May 6, the Board of Directors coopted Mrs. Isabelle Bordry as Director to replace Mr. Yves Gabriel.

The Kaufman & Broad Shareholders' Meeting held on 2024, May 6, chaired by Mr. Nordine Hachemi, appointed Mr. Yves Perrier as Director to replace Mr. Michel Giannuzzi.

In addition, a new five-year RCF facility of €200M was signed on 2024, July 10. It replaces and cancels the €250M of RCF credit facility that expired in January 2025.

As part of its Euro PP bond issue, Kaufman & Broad redeemed the first 7-year tranche of €50M (maturing in May 2024). Repayment was made in accordance with the documentation on 2024, May 17, using the company's excess cash. This private placement, which amounted to €150M at the time of subscription, also comprises an 8-year €100M tranche (maturing in May 2025).

Working capital requirements amounted to €(138.9)M at 2024, May 31, or -13.7% of sales, compared with €24.7M at the end of May 2023 (or 1.6% of sales) and €(80.8)M at 2023, November 30, or -5.7% of sales.

For the whole of 2024, the group's revenue is expected to be around €1.1 billion, the difference compared to 2023 being explained by the base effect of the Austerlitz operation. The Current operating income ratio is expected to be between 7% and 7.5%. The group is expected to maintain a positive net cash position(a ).

In addition to the residences currently in the portfolio within SCI KetB Etudiants, the latter will be fueled by acquisitions of VEFA or by already existing residences with the objective of renovation and compliance with environmental standards. Several projects are identified and could be developed over the next few years based on the developer/operator/investor model implemented by Kaufman & Broad. The investment strategy will focus on cities with a strong actual or potential student presence, and where the current supply of managed residences and related services for students is reduced.

51% -owned by Kaufman & Broad and 49% -owned by Banque des Territoires, the purpose of SCI KetB Etudiants is to hold the walls of student residences, with the operation of residences being carried out by Neoresid, a subsidiary of Kaufman & Broad.

Kaufman & Broad and Banque des Territoires of the Territories have partnered to create an investment property in student managed residences. The operation of the residences will be carried out by Neoresid and the real estate company will be managed by the company 123 IM.

All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city.

The group's employees share the conviction that Bâtir is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day.

As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings.

Glossary

Backlog or (order book ) : it covers, for Sales in the Future Completion Status (VEFA), undelivered reserved units for which the notarially signed deed of sale has not yet been signed and undelivered reserved units for which the notarially signed deed of sale has been signed up to the portion not yet taken into revenue (on a 30% advanced program, 30% of the revenue of a housing for which the notarially signed deed of sale has been recorded as revenue, 70% are included in the backlog). The backlog is a summary at a given point in time that makes it possible to estimate the revenue still to be recognised in the coming months and thus support the Group's forecasts - it being specified that there is an uncertain portion of the transformation of the backlog into revenue, particularly for bookings not yet recorded.

Leases in future state of completion (BEFA): Leases in future state of completion consists for a user to rent a building even before its construction or its restructuring.

Working Capital Requirement (WCR): This arises from cash flow mismatches: disbursements and receipts corresponding to operating expenses and revenues required for the design, production and marketing of real estate programs. The resulting simplified expression for WCR is as follows: these are current assets (inventory + trade receivables + other operating receivables + advances received + prepaid income) less current liabilities (trade payables + tax and social security payables + other operating liabilities + prepaid expenses). The size of the WCR will depend in particular on the length of the operating cycle, the size and duration of storage of work-in-progress, the number of projects launched and the payment terms granted by suppliers or the profile of payment schedules granted to customers.

Free cash flow: free cash flow is equal to cash flow from operations after changes in working capital and tax paid less net capital expenditure for the year.

Operating cash flow or cash flow from operating activities is equal to cash flow from operating activities after working capital and tax paid.

Cash flow: Cash flow from operations after cost of debt and tax is equal to consolidated net income adjusted for the share of income from associates, joint ventures and operations in the process of disposal and calculated income and expenses.

Financial resources: corresponds to cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn credit lines at date

CDP : (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project): Measuring the environmental impact of companies.

Take-uprate : the take-up rate for inventories is the number of months required for available homes to be sold if sales continued at the same pace as in previous months, being the outstanding housing (available offer) per quarter divided by the orders per quarter elapsed themselves divided by the number of quarters of the period of orders considered.

Dividend The dividend is the portion of the Company's net annual profit distributed to shareholders. Its amount, proposed by the Board of Directors, is submitted to the shareholders for approval at the General Meeting. It is payable within a maximum of 9 months after the end of the financial year.

EBIT (COI): The EBIT corresponds to the current operating income for the period, calculated at the gross margin deducted by operating expenses for the current period.

Gross financial debt or financial debt: The gross financial debt is composed of long-term and short-term financial liabilities, hedging financial instruments relating to liabilities composing the gross financial debt, and interest accrued on line items in the balance sheet which constitute the gross financial debt.

Net indebtedness or net financial debt: The net debt of a company is the balance of its gross financial debts on the one hand, and its cash and financial investments forming its "active cash" on the other hand. It represents the credit or debit position of the company vis-à-vis third parties and outside the operating cycle.

Investment grade : investment grade means that a financial instrument or a company has a relatively low risk of default.

EHU: the EHU (Equivalent Housing Units delivered) are a direct reflection of the activity. The number of 'LEU' is equal to the product (I) the number of housing units in a given programme for which the notarially signed deed of sale has been signed and (II) the ratio of the amount of land expenditure and construction expenditure incurred by the group on the said programme to the total expenditure budget of the said programme.

Gross margin: corresponds to revenues less cost of sales. The cost of sales includes the price of land, related land costs and construction costs.

Commercial offer: it is represented by the sum of the stock of housing available for sale on the date in question, i.e. all the housing units not reserved on that date (minus the unopened commercial units).

Land portfolio : This includes land to be developed. I.e. land for which a deed or a promise to sell has been signed, as well as land under study, i.e. land for which an deed or promise to sell has not yet been signed.

Debt-to-equityratio (or gearing): This is the ratio of net debt (or net financial debt) to the company's consolidated equity. It measures

the risk of the company's financial structure.

Orders: measured in volume (Units) and in value, they reflect the group's commercial activity. Their inclusion in revenues is conditional on the time required to transform a reservation into a notarized deed of sale, which generates the income statement. In addition, in