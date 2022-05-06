Kaufman & Broad SA

Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2021



Press release Paris, 5th May 2022 DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM Result of the previous plan Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 6th, 2021 until May 5th, 2022(covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program was established and ending on May 6th,2022): Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 2.30% Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2) 775,000 Number of shares owned in portfolio (1) 489,137 Accounting value of the portfolio (1) ?15,426,016 Market value of the portfolio (1) ?14,087,145 Amounted gross flow (3) Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase program Buy Sales / Transfer Buy positions Sales positions Call option bought Futures Put option sold Forward sale Number of shares 764,288 662,445 Average maximum maturity Average transaction price (3) 34.088 34.639 Cash transaction Amounts 26,053,211 23,608,926 On May 5 th , 2022 (market close on May 5 th 2022) In the last 24 months prior to May 6 th , 2022 Covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program was established and ending on May 6 th ,2022. It concerns transaction made as part of block transactions or liquidity contract. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document: Number of treasury shares owned directly and indirectly: 489,137 representing 2,30 % of the company capital. Number of shares owned by objective: Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI : 17,050

External growth operations: 0

Covering option plan for stock or other employees ?shareholding system: 472,087

Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution: 0

Cancellation: 0 New share repurchase program: Program Authority: Shareholders ?Meeting on May 5 th , 2022 Securities covered: Ordinary shares

Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback: 10 % currently equivalent to 2,131,302 shares. Considering the number of shares already held and amounting to 489,137 (2.30 % of the share capital), the maximum number of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,642,165 shares (7,70 % of the share capital) unless the Company sells or cancels the shares already held.

Maximum purchase price : ?60

Objectives in decreasing order of priority: Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company?s shares through an investment service provider under a liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF,

Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporate acquisition transactions,

Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers (on the terms and in the manner provided for by law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan,

Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the right via redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of the Company?s stock,

Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by the Shareholder?s Meeting. Program duration : 18 months as from the Shareholders ?Meeting of May 5 th 2022, until November the 5 th , 2023. This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Directeur Général Finances Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction. Regulatory filing PDF file



