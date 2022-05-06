Log in
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/06 05:33:14 am EDT
28.75 EUR   -0.17%
05:14aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Description of the share repurchase program 2021
EQ
05/05KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders?meeting on may 5th, 2022
EQ
05/05KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended november 30, 2021
EQ
Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2021

05/06/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2021

06-May-2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

 Paris, 5th May 2022

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF

THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

 

 

  1. Result of the previous plan

 

Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 6th, 2021 until May 5th, 2022(covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program was established and ending on May 6th,2022):

 

Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1)

2.30%

Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2)

775,000

Number of shares owned in portfolio (1)

489,137

Accounting value of the portfolio (1)

?15,426,016

Market value of the portfolio (1)

?14,087,145 

 

 

 

Amounted gross flow (3)

Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase program

 

Buy

Sales /

Transfer

Buy positions

Sales positions

 

Call option bought

Futures

Put option sold

Forward sale

Number of shares

764,288

662,445

 

 

 

 

Average maximum maturity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average transaction price (3)

34.088

34.639

 

 

 

 

Cash transaction

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts

26,053,211

23,608,926

 

 

 

 
  1. On May 5th, 2022 (market close on May 5th 2022)
  2. In the last 24 months prior to May 6th, 2022
  3. Covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program was established and ending on May 6th,2022. It concerns transaction made as part of block transactions or liquidity contract.

 

  1.      Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document:

 

Number of treasury shares owned directly and indirectly: 489,137 representing 2,30 % of the company capital.

Number of shares owned by objective:

  •                                             Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI : 17,050
  •                                             External growth operations: 0
  •                                             Covering option plan for stock or other employees ?shareholding system: 472,087
  •                                             Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution: 0
  •                                             Cancellation: 0

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. New share repurchase program:

 

  • Program Authority: Shareholders ?Meeting on May 5th, 2022
  • Securities covered: Ordinary shares
  • Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback: 10 % currently equivalent to 2,131,302 shares. Considering the number of shares already held and amounting to 489,137 (2.30 % of the share capital), the maximum number of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,642,165 shares (7,70 % of the share capital) unless the Company sells or cancels the shares already held.
  • Maximum purchase price: ?60
  • Objectives in decreasing order of priority:
  • Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company?s shares through an investment service provider under a liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF,
  • Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporate acquisition transactions,
  • Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers (on the terms and in the manner provided for by law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan,
  • Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the right via redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of the Company?s stock,
  • Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by the Shareholder?s Meeting.

 

  • Program duration: 18 months as from the Shareholders ?Meeting of May 5th 2022, until November the 5th , 2023.

 

 

 

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

Contacts

 

Directeur Général Finances

Bruno Coche

01 41 43 44 73

Infos-invest@ketb.com

 

Press relations

Emmeline Cacitti

06 72 42 66 24

ecacitti@ketb.com

 

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

 

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2021

1346035  06-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
