Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kaufman & Broad SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

05/06/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

06-May-2021 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Paris May 6, 2021
 

 

 

 

DESCRIPTION OF

 THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

 

 

 

  1. Result of the previous plan

 

Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 5, 2020 until May 5, 2021
(covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on May 6th,2021) :

 

Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1)

2.14%

Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2)

375,000

Number of shares owned in portfolio (1)

465,132

Accounting value of the portfolio (1)

?15,126,160

Market value of the portfolio (1)

?17,691,642 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounted gross flow (3)

Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase program

 

Buy

Sales /

Transfer

Buy positions

Sales positions

 

Call option bought

Futures

Put option sold

Forward sale

Number of shares

938,169

431,005

 

 

 

 

Average maximum maturity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average transaction price (3)

34.80

29.44

 

 

 

 

Cash transaction

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts

32,650,625

12,689,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. On May 5th 2021
  2. In the last 24 months prior to May 6th, 2021
  3. Covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on May 5th,2021. Transaction made as part of block transactions or liquidity contract.

 

 

 

  1. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document  :

 

Number of tresury shares owned directly and indireclty : 465,132 representing 2,14 % of the company capital.

Number of shares owned by objective :

  • Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI : 2,000
  • External growth operation: 0
  • Cover option plan for stock or other employees'sharaholding system : 463,132
  • Coverage of  securities giving right to share attribution : 0
  • Cancellation : 0

 

 

  1. New share repurchase program

 

  • Program Authority: Shareholders'Meeting on May 6, 2021
  • Securities covered : Ordinary shares
  • Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback : 10 % currently equivalent to 2,171,302 shares. Given the number of shares already held and amounting to 465,132  (2.14 % of the share capital), the maximum number of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,706,170  shares (7,86 % of the share capital) unless the Company sells or cancels the shares already held.
  • Maximum purchase  price: 60 euros
  • Objectives in decreasing order of priority :
  • Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service provider under a liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF,
  • Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporate acquisition transactions,
  • Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers ( on the terms and in the manner provided for by law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan,
  • Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the right via redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of the Company's stock,
  • Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by the Shareholder's Meeting.

 

  • Program duration : 18 months after Shareholders'Meeting held on May 6th 2021, so up to November the 6th , 2022.

 

 

This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73

Infos-invest@ketb.com

 

Press Relations

DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

 

 

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti

+33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

 

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021.  It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Description of the share repursahse program 06 05 2021

1193478  06-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193478&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
08:09aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Description of the share repurchase program
EQ
08:09aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions
DJ
08:09aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Description of the share repurchase program
DJ
04/2104-19-2021  : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback p..
PU
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
04/1504-15-2021 : Q1 2021
PU
04/15KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Résultats du premier -4-
DJ
04/15KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Résultats du premier -3-
DJ
04/15KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Résultats du premier -2-
DJ
04/15KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Résultats du premier trimestre 2021
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 543 M 1 857 M 1 857 M
Net income 2021 56,2 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
Net cash 2021 49,5 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 5,17%
Capitalization 802 M 962 M 965 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,29 €
Last Close Price 38,20 €
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Caroline Puechoultres Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA4.37%962
HASEKO CORPORATION23.84%3 708
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC4.64%944
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-5.29%534
ATAL S.A.45.54%480
WÄSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)10.92%416