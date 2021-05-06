Kaufman & Broad SA

Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM



06-May-2021 / 14:06 CET/CEST

Press release

Paris May 6, 2021

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM Result of the previous plan Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 5, 2020 until May 5, 2021

(covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on May 6th,2021) : Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 2.14% Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2) 375,000 Number of shares owned in portfolio (1) 465,132 Accounting value of the portfolio (1) ?15,126,160 Market value of the portfolio (1) ?17,691,642 Amounted gross flow (3) Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase program Buy Sales / Transfer Buy positions Sales positions Call option bought Futures Put option sold Forward sale Number of shares 938,169 431,005 Average maximum maturity Average transaction price (3) 34.80 29.44 Cash transaction Amounts 32,650,625 12,689,247 On May 5 th 2021 In the last 24 months prior to May 6 th , 2021 Covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on May 5 th ,2021. Transaction made as part of block transactions or liquidity contract. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document : Number of tresury shares owned directly and indireclty : 465,132 representing 2,14 % of the company capital. Number of shares owned by objective : Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI : 2,000

External growth operation: 0

Cover option plan for stock or other employees'sharaholding system : 463,132

Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution : 0

Cancellation : 0 New share repurchase program Program Authority: Shareholders'Meeting on May 6, 2021 Securities covered : Ordinary shares

Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback : 10 % currently equivalent to 2,171,302 shares. Given the number of shares already held and amounting to 465,132 (2.14 % of the share capital), the maximum number of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,706,170 shares (7,86 % of the share capital) unless the Company sells or cancels the shares already held.

Maximum purchase price : 60 euros

Objectives in decreasing order of priority : Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service provider under a liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF,

Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporate acquisition transactions,

Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers ( on the terms and in the manner provided for by law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan,

Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the right via redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of the Company's stock,

This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche +33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations DGM Conseil Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com



File: Description of the share repursahse program 06 05 2021

