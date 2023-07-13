Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Kaufman & Broad SA
Press release
Paris, July 13th, 2023
IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1]pursuant to the 11th resolution of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 4th , 2023, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed, dated of July 13, 2023, and for a new twelve-months period, the irrevocable share buy-back agreement entrusted to an independent investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 7.71% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital subject to market conditions.
The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May
4th , 2023, was published on May 4th , 2023, and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr)
[1]See Kaufman & Broad’s press release dated of May 4th , 2023.
