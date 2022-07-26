Log in
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
03:18 2022-07-26
27.45 EUR   -0.90%
03:18aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Renewal of the mandate relating to the share buyback program
EQ
07/2507-25-2022 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
07/1807-18-2022 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
Kaufman & Broad SA: Renewal of the mandate relating to the share buyback program

07/26/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Kaufman & Broad SA
26-Jul-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

 Paris, 22th July 2022

 

 

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1] pursuant to the 13th resolution of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 5, 2022, Kaufman & Broad SA renewed, dated of July 22, 2022, and for a new twelve-months period, the irrevocable share buy-back agreement entrusted to an independent investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 6.60% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital subject to market conditions.

 

The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 5, 2022, was published on May 6th, 2022 and is available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr).

 

 

 

 

 

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

Contacts

 

Directeur Général Finances

Bruno Coche

+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73

Infos-invest@ketb.com

 

Press relations

Primatice : Thomas De Climens

 +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

Primatice : Armand Rigaudy

+33 (0)7 88 96 41 84

armandrigaudy@primatice.com

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+33 (0)6 72 42 66 24

ecacitti@ketb.com

 

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

 

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

 

[1] See Kaufman & Broad’s press release dated of May 6, 2022.

