Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kaufman & Broad SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kaufman & Broad SA: UPDATE ON THE AUSTERLITZ TRAIN STATION PROJECT

01/17/2022 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: UPDATE ON THE AUSTERLITZ TRAIN STATION PROJECT

17-Jan-2022 / 18:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

 Paris, January 17th, 2022

 

 

 

Update on the Austerlitz train station project

 

 

 

 

 

Following the rejection by the Paris Administrative Court of Appeal, on November 18, 2021, of the application for cancellation of the building permit for the Austerlitz station redevelopment project (lots A7/A8) obtained on December 14, 2020, Kaufman & Broad.SA has been informed that an appeal to the Conseil d'Etat has been lodged against this rejection decision.

 

Kaufman & Broad.SA will keep the market informed of the outcome of this appeal.

 

 

 

 

 

This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

Contacts

 

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

01 41 43 44 73

Infos-invest@ketb.com

 

Press Relations

DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

 

 

Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti

+33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

 

 

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, the "AMF") on March 31, 2021 under number D.21-039. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's operations, results and outlook, as well as the related risk factors. Kaufman & Broad notes in particular the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. Should one or more of these risks occur, the operations, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad group, as well as the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares, could be materially adversely affected.

This press release does not, and shall not, constitute a public offer, nor an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction.

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: UPDATE ON THE AUSTERLITZ TRAIN STATION PROJECT

1269653  17-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
12:45p01-17-2022 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
12:17pKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Update on the austerlitz train station project
EQ
01/1101-10-2022 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
01/10CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 07.01.2 : 10 CET/CEST - Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUID..
EQ
01/07KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad sa
EQ
01/0301-03-2021 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
202112-27-2021 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
202112-20-2021 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
202112-13-2021 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
202112-06-2021 : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback program
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 314 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
Net income 2021 47,0 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net Debt 2021 19,7 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 783 M 895 M 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float -
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,85 €
Average target price 46,93 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Yves Gabriel Lead Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-0.27%895
HASEKO CORPORATION1.05%3 476
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-0.65%1 077
ATAL S.A.2.60%461
WÄSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)-4.54%363
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-5.86%347